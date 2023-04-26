April 26, 2023 Julie Rosner
Royal Caribbean International Premieres Making an Icon: Creating Memorable Vacations Responsibly
Today, Royal Caribbean International premieres, “Making an Icon, Creating Memorable Vacations Responsibly,” Royal Caribbean’s video series that takes guests behind the scenes on delivering the world’s best vacation in 2024.
ABOUT “MAKING AN ICON” EPISODE 8
- In this episode, guests learn more about the environmental programs, decarbonization, marine operations coming to Icon of the Seas.
- The ship will be the first waste-to-energy plant at sea.
