April 26, 2023

Royal Caribbean International Premieres Making an Icon: Creating Memorable Vacations Responsibly

Today, Royal Caribbean International premieres, “Making an Icon, Creating Memorable Vacations Responsibly,” Royal Caribbean’s video series that takes guests behind the scenes on delivering the world’s best vacation in 2024.

ABOUT “MAKING AN ICON” EPISODE 8

  • In this episode, guests learn more about the environmental programs, decarbonization, marine operations coming to Icon of the Seas. 
  • The ship will be the first waste-to-energy plant at sea.
Julie Rosner is the Digital Editorial Manager for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

