American Queen Voyage Shares Partnership with America’s Test Kitchen

Today, American Queen Voyages revealed the news of their partnership with the longtime PBS cooking show America’s Test Kitchen (ATK)! American Queen Voyages Culinary Ambassador Regina Charboneau and company executives visited the kitchen to announce the partnership and announce American Queen Voyage’s new role as the sponsor for the cooking show’s 23rd season.

“Partnering with America’s Test Kitchen is an excellent opportunity to highlight our amazing culinary program,” says Cindy D’Aoust, president, American Queen Voyages. “The dining experience is such an important part of American Queen Voyages and announcing this partnership here in Boston with our Culinary Ambassador Regina Charboneau and the talented Test Kitchen team is such a delight.”

The cruise line’s president, Cindy D’Aout, Vice President Marketing Angela Composto and Culinary Ambassador Regina Charoneau visited the facility and joined Jack Bishop, America’s Test Kitchen Chief Creative Officer and Sara Domville Chief Revenue Officer to explore the studio and discuss future opportunities for both brands for this year and beyond.

“We are looking forward to our partnership with American Queen Voyages and are excited to welcome Culinary Ambassador Regina Charboneau and the team,” says Jack Bishop, chief creative officer, America’s Test Kitchen. “This is an incredible opportunity for us to build our partnership for the benefit of travelers and viewers alike.”