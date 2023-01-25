BROTHERS NAMED CO-CAPTAINS OF CELEBRITY ASCENT

Today, Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo named brothers, Dimitrios and Tasos Kafetzis, co-captains of the cruise line’s newest Edge Series ship, Celebrity Ascent. Celebrity Ascent is Celebrity Cruises’ fourth ship in their innovative Edge Series fleet. The brothers will take the helm of the cruise line’s newest ship this upcoming winter and will rotate their time captaining Celebrity Ascent in three-month increments.

An innovative design team brought Celebrity Ascent to life with a contemporary and luxurious design. The team is comprised of renowned British designer Kelly Hoppen CBE; prominent American designer Nate Berkus, and accomplished Chef & Restaurateur Daniel Boulud.

“Captain Dimitrios and Captain Tasos are our star-powered siblings, a maritime dream team. They have given so much to the Celebrity family over the years that we are like a second family,” said Lutoff-Perlo. “Seeing their emotional reaction to this appointment and understanding what it means to share this pinnacle of their career together was something I didn’t expect and will never forget.”

Lutoff-Perlo added, “This ship represents a monumental milestone for our brand, taking our innovative outward-facing design further than ever, and creating a whole new class of relaxed luxury resorts at sea. I am so proud to leave her in the hands of these expert mariners.”

Captain Dimitrios has more than thirty years of experience at sea with Celebrity Cruises. He began his career as an Apprentice Officer onboard the cruise line’s first ship, the Horizon. Today, he reached a career milestone after being named take-out Captain of Celebrity Ascent. Captain Dimitrios was born in Piraeus, Greece, and graduated top of his class from the Merchant Maritime Academy of Syros-Athens. He has maintained his master’s license since 2001. Captain Dimitrios has experienced life aboard all of Celebrity Cruises’ ship classes and was part of the startup teams responsible for Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Infinity, and Celebrity Silhouette. He also took on the role of take-out Captain aboard Celebrity Apex.

Captain Tasos, the younger of the two, longed to follow in his older brother’s footsteps and make a cruising career for himself. After graduating from Merchant Marine College, Tasos joined the Celebrity Cruises team in 1998. His career with the cruise line spans over 20 years and was heavily involved with the debut of Celebrity Summit, Celebrity Solstice, Celebrity Equinox, and Celebrity Reflection. In 2018, Captain Tasos served as captain for one of Celebrity’s Edge Series ships, Celebrity Edge.

“Today is a momentous day,” said Captain Dimitrios Katetzis. “I am proud that after a more than 30- year career working exclusively with Celebrity Cruises, I can play a part in their history by captaining this fourth in the series – yet, one of a kind – Edge Series ship. Nearly 35 years after Celebrity Cruises was founded in Greece, they will have not one, but two Greek captains taking the helm of their newest vessel in 2023 and I am honored for my brother and I to take this role, together. I am so proud for my family and proud of my brother. We look forward to welcoming everyone on board Celebrity Ascent this winter.”

“Receiving this distinction with my brother and as part of the Celebrity Cruises family is an incredible honor for me and an emotional one, too,” said Captain Tasos Kafetzis. Together, my brother and I share a love of the ocean, and a love for this company and our guests. To share a special moment together like this is something I could have only dreamed of. I can’t wait to sail away on this incredible ship with our guests onboard and my brother in my heart.”

Guests aboard Celebrity Ascent can enjoy all the amenities exclusive to Celebrity Cruises Edge Series ships. Some of the highlights onboard the cruise line’s newest vessel include an outward-facing Resort Deck with private cabanas; infinity edge pools and a two-story Martini-shaped hot tub; Infinite Veranda staterooms that convert to open-air verandas; two-story Edge Villa staterooms that include access to the exclusive The Retreat Sun Deck; the Magic Carpet- a cantilevered bar that sits 13 stories above sea level; the Sunset Bar-designed by Nate Berkus, and more than 30 food and beverage options.