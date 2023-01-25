Brightline Partners With Uber

South Florida inter-city rail provider Brightline has shared the latest partnership with Uber, the transportation company with an app that allows passengers to hail a ride. Both Brightline and Uber will change the game for transportation creating a seamless and convenient experience for all types of travelers.

NEW PARTNERSHIP FEATURES

Guests riding with Brightline with a PREMIUM ticket, can add a complimentary private or shared Uber ride within a five-mile radius right in the Brightline phone application.

Guests in SMART can add a ride to and from the station for a fee.

This in-app booking capability aims to eliminate guest wait times and ease travel to their final destination.

Brightline’s five South Florida stations have this booking experience.

“It is critical to our guest experience that access to our stations is convenient and seamless,” said Patrick Goddard, President of Brightline. “This partnership meets our guests’ preferences and demands by unlocking an online fleet of vehicles to provide a door-to-door service when using Brightline.”

MORE ABOUT BRIGHTLINE

Brightline is the only privately owned and operated intercity passenger railroad in the United States. The company currently serves Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm. The company’s Orlando station is set to begin service in 2023.

MORE ABOUT UBER

Uber allows users to book a driver to transport them to and from locations. Users can also utilize the application for food and package deliveries. Drivers are hired by Uber and undergo background checks. Guests looking to use the application can schedule a ride immediately or in advance.

“Through this partnership with Brightline, Uber continues our work in complementing mass transportation and expanding transportation access in South Florida,” said Dmitriy Vanchugov Head of Partnerships for Transit, Uber. “By making Uber easily available to Brightline users, we can together bride first and last-minute gaps and bring shared mobility options under one roof, making it more convenient and accessible for customers.”