Give Yourself the Valentine’s Day Gift of a Lifetime With Aurora Expeditions

Give Yourself the Valentine’s Day Gift of a Lifetime!

I might not know a whole lot about Aurora Expeditions, but I love them already.

While other cruise lines are marking the arrival of Valentine’s Day with promises of new romantic heights, Aurora Expeditions is encouraging us solo sailors to use this Hallmark holiday to celebrate self-love and plan the journey of a lifetime.

Hey! I’m all about love and friendship and have had quite a bit of both in my time but if I’m to be honest, there’s really nothing like sailing solo, walking into that cruise ship cabin knowing you won’t be kept up all night by a cabinmate’s snoring, being free to book the shore excursions you like best and, of course, having the freedom to use each and every hanger in the cabin’s closet.

Aurora Expeditions understands the allure of sailing solo and they’re making it easy for us with a “Go Solo and Save” promotion that chucks that pesky, all-too-common 100% single supplement overboard for bookings through February 28th. And I say it’s about time—tell me one other group of people who can be as brazenly discriminated against as solo sailors looking to book a cruise!

As a frequent solo sailor, it seems I’m pretty late to the Aurora Expeditions party. In fact, approximately 30% of guests aboard Aurora Expeditions sailings travel solo aboard the line’s two purpose-built 132-passenger ships, the Greg Mortimer (2019) and the Sylvia Earle (2022).

These small ships’ open-seating dining rooms, lively bars, lectures and all activities encourage bonds and friendships, keeping loneliness at bay and giving the solo traveler plenty of people to share the “wow!” moments experienced during expeditions to the spectacular parts of the

world that Aurora Expeditions sails.

Join thousands of penguins as they waddle around the ice-capped landscape of Antarctica. You might choose to participate in optional activities, too, like sea kayaking, scuba diving, snowshoeing and more. A warmer option is the scenic beauty and wildlife of steamy Costa Rica

which will surround you as you learn about the island’s diverse ecosystems, culture and history from expert guides and lecturers. For something truly different, take an expedition through the

United Kingdom, exploring the rugged west coast of Ireland or the wild isles of Scotland, or be dazzled by the heavens as the Northern lights illuminate the sky above you as you skirt around the Norwegian and Greenland seas.

And, as an innovative extra, all Aurora Expeditions voyages include expert photographers who, during unique lectures and presentations, provide tips and tricks to help photographers at all levels improve their skills behind the lens. With everyone eager to hone their photography

skills, you won’t have to rely on those blasted selfies to capture yourself against magnificent backdrops!

This Valentine’s Day, give yourself the journey of a lifetime aboard Aurora Expeditions. You’ll never again yearn for a Whitman’s Sampler in a heart-shaped box.

Head to Aurora Expeditions website for more information!