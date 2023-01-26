MSC Cruises Offers Guests A Valentine’s Day Getaway To Remember

MSC Cruises brings love onboard all 21 ships this Valentine’s Day! If you want to enjoy a romantic escape with your special someone with breathtaking views and vibrant sunsets, continue reading!

MSC CRUISES Valentines Day Getaway Offerings

MSC Yacht Club offers a 24-hour butler service, a private bar and restaurant, and a dedicated pool area.

Head to the Aurea Spa and indulge in a variety of treatments, including a couple’s massage.

Guests onboard MSC World Europa and Meraviglia class ships can pick from a variety of Valentine’s Day treats. Travelers can order personalized chocolate bars for their loved ones at the Jean-Philippe Maury chocolate shop.

MSC Seascape‘s Bridge of Sighs is a great place for guests to get alone time or even “pop the question.” Guests will have access to uninterrupted sea views and front-row seats to sunsets at sea at The Bridge of Sighs, located on Deck 16 of the ship.

On MSC World Europa, guests can visit the Champagne Bar and raise a glass to new memories. The bar has a complete list of champagne, prosecco, and other bubblies worldwide. Pair drinks with a selection of caviar and chilled seafood, bon appetit!

Relax by the pool on a sea day at MSC Seascape’s infinity whirlpools. This spot is great to visit after a long day of excursions or on a sea day.

Get dancing! Guests can try out free dance classes on board! Grab your loved one and get ready for a night on the dance floor.

Enjoy a meal for two at one of the fleet’s specialty restaurants. Each restaurant serves high-quality cuisine, fine wines, and delicious dessert options for all to enjoy.

Couples looking to get married or celebrate vow renewals can work directly with the Event Manager to create the perfect at-sea experience. Guests can choose from a list of wedding packages, including champagne, makeup, hair, and more. Click here for details:

For more information on MSC Cruises’ Valentine’s Day getaway offerings, head to their website.