Bottoms Up, Budget Down: Smart Ways to Save on Your Cruise Alcohol Package

Are you ready to sail on a cruise adventure but worried about the costs of indulging in alcoholic beverages onboard? Fear not, savvy traveler! With some planning and insider tips, you can enjoy your favorite drinks without breaking the bank. This guide will cover some smart ways to save money on your cruise alcohol package and make the most of your onboard experience.

Research Your Options:

Before you book your cruise, take some time to research the alcohol packages offered by the cruise line. Compare the prices, inclusions, and restrictions to find the best value for your preferences and budget. Some cruise lines offer different tiers of packages based on drink selection and pricing, so choose wisely.

Pre-Purchase Your Package:

Don’t miss out on the benefits of pre-purchasing your alcohol package. Many cruise lines offer a discount for this early booking, allowing you to lock in a lower rate and save money on your drinks throughout the cruise. Keep an eye out for promotions or special deals that may further reduce the cost of your package.

Limit Your Consumption:

It’s important to enjoy your cruise, but remember to drink responsibly. While it can be tempting to indulge in unlimited drinks with an all-inclusive package, setting a daily limit for yourself is a smart way to ensure you get the most value out of your package without going over budget.

Take Advantage of Happy Hours and Drink Specials:

Many cruise lines offer daily drink specials, happy hours, and promotions at onboard bars and lounges. Keep an eye out for these discounted offerings and plan your drinking schedule around them to maximize savings. Whether it’s a 2-for-1 deal or discounted cocktails during certain hours, these promotions can help you stretch your beverage budget further.

Bring Your Wine or Champagne:

Some cruise lines allow passengers to bring a limited amount of wine or champagne onboard for personal consumption. Check the cruise line’s policy on bringing alcohol and take advantage of this option to enjoy your favorite drinks without the added cost of purchasing them onboard. Just be sure to adhere to the guidelines and restrictions to avoid any additional fees.

Utilize Drink Vouchers or Coupons:

Don’t overlook the value of drink vouchers or coupons. Some cruise lines offer these as part of their loyalty programs, special promotions, or packages. Keep an eye out for these perks and use them to offset the cost of your drinks onboard. Whether it’s a complimentary cocktail, discounted beer, or a free glass of wine, every little bit helps when it comes to saving money on your cruise alcohol package.

Opt for Alcoholic Drinks on Port Days:

If you’re looking to save money on drinks, consider enjoying alcoholic beverages at port destinations instead of onboard. Many cruise lines allow passengers to bring back sealed bottles of alcohol purchased at ports, which can be enjoyed in your stateroom or at onboard events. This can be a budget-friendly alternative to ordering drinks from the ship’s bars and lounges.

Share a Package with a Travel Companion:

Traveling with a friend or family member? Consider sharing an alcohol package with them to split the cost and maximize savings. Look for packages that allow multiple guests to use the same plan and coordinate with your companion on which drinks to order to make the most of your shared package.

By following these smart ways to save on your cruise alcohol package, you can enjoy your favorite drinks onboard without overspending. Remember to plan, set a budget, take advantage of discounts and promotions, and make the most of your onboard experience. With a bit of strategic thinking and resourcefulness, you can sip, savor, and save on your cruise vacation. Cheers to smooth sailing and smart spending