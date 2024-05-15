Savannah Buffett Named Godmother of Margaritaville at Sea Islander

Margaritaville at Sea has named Savannah Buffett, daughter of Jimmy Buffett, as the Godmother of its newest ship, Margaritaville at Sea Islander. The ship will debut in June with a 4-night cruise from Port Tampa Bay, featuring a stop in Cozumel, Mexico, and two sea days.

“I’m beyond excited to be named Godmother of Margaritaville at Sea Islander and look forward to rendering the right concoction of love and luck so she may plow the seas amidst smooth, untroubled waters in search of that one particular harbor,” exclaimed Savannah Buffett. “As a descendent of captains and boat builders, I accept this honor in tribute to the legacy of my seafaring ancestors. Cheers to many a lovely cruise!”

MORE ABOUT SAVANNAH BUFFETT

With a diverse background in acting, literature, music, and photography, she has worked as a creative consultant, radio host, and children’s book author. Her most treasured achievement is her lifelong bond with her father.

“Jimmy would be thrilled that Savannah is the Godmother of the Islander,” noted John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville Holdings and Buffett’s partner of 28 years. “With his eldest daughter holding this honor, the christening of the Islander will be a very, very special day for all of us.”

Margaritaville at Sea Islander Itineraries

Margaritaville at Sea Islander will offer 4-7 night cruises to Key West, Cozumel, and Progreso, with 12 passenger decks and a capacity for 2,650 passengers. The ship will feature familiar amenities like Paradise Pickleball, Frank and Lola’s Pizzeria, and Cheeseburger in Paradise, as well as new spaces and activities, including the world’s first three-story LandShark Bar, a Mexican-themed bar, and a mini-golf course.

“We are honored to have Savannah as the Godmother of the Islander as she embodies the lifestyle Jimmy was passionate about: life on the water, great food, entertainment, and everything our guests have come to enjoy while vacationing with Margaritaville at Sea,” shared Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea.

Visit the cruise line’s website for more booking information!