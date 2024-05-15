Celebrity Apex Homeports in Southampton for UK Debut

Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Apex departs from Southampton today for her inaugural season!

Celebrity Apex will begin its European season with an 8-night Norwegian Fjords cruise from Southampton, visiting Bruges, Geiranger, and Kristiansand.

RELATED: HARD ROCK, SEMINOLE GAMING, ROYAL CARIBBEAN, AND CELEBRITY CRUISES TEAM UP FOR TRAVEL BENEFITS

“We’re bringing one of our most innovative ships, Celebrity Apex, to Southampton, providing guests the opportunity to sail in style directly from the UK,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises. “It’s an exciting time as we elevate cruising from the region, enabling our guests to explore and restore with premium facilities, elevated food and drink experiences, and exciting activities and entertainment.”

MORE ABOUT CELEBRITY APEX

Celebrity Apex, the second ship in the Edge Series, introduces a new level of innovation in ocean travel.

Her unique design features an outward-facing layout, offering a fresh perspective on the world.

Guests can enjoy elevated cruising with enhanced food and drink options, exclusive spa and wellness amenities, and high-energy entertainment that rivals performances on land.

Celebrity Apex will cruise from Southampton from May to October 2024.

During the summer, travelers can choose from various sailings lasting four to 13 nights. One notable option is the 12-night Norwegian Fjords and Arctic Circle cruise, showcasing the region’s natural beauty. Departing from Southampton, guests can explore Northern Europe and visit Ibiza to enjoy local cuisine, vibrant beach clubs, and Mediterranean sunshine.

Celebrity Apex distinguishes itself with contemporary design elements akin to Celebrity’s Edge Series ships. Standout features include ‘The Magic Carpet,’ offering stunning sea views while guests dine and drink, The Retreat with exclusive amenities, expanded Infinite Veranda staterooms, and luxurious Edge Villas with private terraces. The ship offers 29 restaurants, bars, and lounges, providing diverse culinary experiences. Entertainment options are plentiful, with three exclusive stage shows in The Theatre and various themed experiences and activities throughout the ship, ensuring guests an engaging and memorable voyage.

Visit the Celebrity Cruises’ website to book today!