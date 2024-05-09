Oceania Cruises Shares Limited-Time Upgrade Sale

Don’t miss out on Oceania Cruises’ incredible Upgrade Sale! For a limited time, guests can enjoy up to a four-category upgrade on over 60 sailings in 2024 and 2025.

This Upgrade Sale allows guests to upgrade their stateroom choice from Inside to Oceanview, Oceanview to Veranda, Veranda to Concierge, or Concierge to Penthouse Suite.

Voyages range from six to 35 days in various destinations worldwide. This limited-time offer is available until June 30, 2024!

“It is exciting to give our guests an unparalleled opportunity to elevate their travel experience with this Upgrade Sale. The breadth of sailings and the selection of dates, lengths and destinations are second to none. This is a unique chance to book some late-season 2024 and Winter/Spring 2025 sailings with extraordinary added value,” stated Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises.

Featured Sailings

Western Caribbean Bliss: Miami to Cartagena aboard Nautica, December 3-13, 2024. Experience the Western Caribbean with its tropical destinations and reefs.

Radiant Brazil & Argentina: Rio de Janeiro to Buenos Aires aboard Marina, January 26 – February 16, 2025. Discover Brazil, Argentina, and more with overnight stays.

Eternal Eastern Empires: Hong Kong to Tokyo aboard Riviera, January 27 – February 14, 2025. Overnight stays in Shanghai, Kyoto, and Tokyo.

Far Eastern Fascination: Hong Kong to Tokyo aboard Riviera, March 21 – April 1, 2025. Enjoy overnight stays in Osaka and Tokyo.

Malay Peninsula Treasures: Roundtrip Singapore aboard Regatta, April 3-9, 2025. Explore the Malay Peninsula’s culture-rich cities on a shorter voyage.

Indian Ocean Treasures: Singapore to Cape Town aboard Nautica, April 17 – May 22, 2025. Experience cultures from Indochina to South Africa, with highlights in Malaysia, the Seychelles, and Africa.

Archipelagos to Alcazars: Santa Cruz de Tenerife to Lisbon aboard Marina, April 21 – May 1, 2025. Discover Spain, Portugal, and the Canary Islands with an overnight stay in Lisbon.

Springtime Rivieras: Rome to Barcelona aboard Marina, May 18-26, 2025. Enjoy Europe’s rivieras with stops in coastal resorts and delicious local cuisine.

Echoes of Antiquity: Istanbul to Athens aboard Nautica, July 27 – August 8, 2025. Explore the histories of Greece and Turkey with visits to ancient sites in Cyprus, Crete, and Santorini.

SIMPLY MORE VALUE PROMISE

All Oceania Cruises sailings come with the simply MORE value promise, which includes roundtrip airfare and airport transfers, complimentary drinks, and a shore excursion credit of up to $1,400 per stateroom.

