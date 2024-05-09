Into the Heart of Iceland: A Windstar Cruise Adventure 

Embarking on an extraordinary journey around Iceland aboard Windstar Cruises’ Star Pride yacht is an experience of a lifetime. Guests who set sail on the 7-day voyage Around Iceland and the 10-day Comprehensive Iceland Cruise Tour, are immediately enchanted by the rugged beauty of this Nordic landscape.

But every destination offers a glimpse into Iceland’s natural wonders, from the magnificent Barnafoss and Hraunfossar Falls to the breathtaking Geysir Hot Springs and Gullfoss Waterfall. Windstar Cruises proudly stands as one of the pioneering cruise lines that introduce this journey, immersing travelers in the captivating beauty and quirky culture of Iceland.

A Nordic Adventure

Imagine awakening each morning to the gentle sway of this newly imagined ship, looking out on gorgeous views of fjords and the vast expanse of the ocean stretching out before you. Throughout your journey, indulge in Star Pride’s all-suite accommodations. Each stateroom offers spacious comfort, with a minimum of 277 square feet of personal space. Windstar offers a stress-free alternative to the challenges of renting cars and driving in unfamiliar, remote locations to find hotels. Sit back, relax, and allow the attentive crew to cater to your every need as you traverse the stunning Icelandic landscape.

One exclusive activity Windstar offers is the Destination Discovery Event during an overnight in the picturesque fishing town of Seydisfjordur. Here, guests can explore the iconic Blue Church, a historical landmark dating back to the late 1800s, nestled on a vibrant, rainbow-colored street. Local entertainers introduce guests to Icelandic culture through traditional music and captivating folklore. The tour guides may even share tales of Gryla, the Christmas witch, and the mischievous local elves, providing an experience that only a local perspective can offer!

Experience Iceland the Windstar Way

For those eager to experience a deeper immersion into Iceland, Windstar’s 10-day Comprehensive Iceland Cruise Tour seamlessly combines the Around Iceland voyage with a 3-day land program featuring some highlights of the Golden Circle. From included transfers to and from sites, hotels, ports, and airports to tours of must-see attractions such as the Langjokull Ice Tunnels, the Secret Lagoon, and Pingvellir National Park, Windstar has meticulously crafted an itinerary that showcases the very essence of the Golden Circle (with many entrance fees included!). Explore the wonders of Iceland’s Golden Circle and delve into its rich cultural and natural heritage with this exceptional itinerary.

Exclusive dining experiences are included at renowned establishments like the Hotel Husafell Restaurants, Fridheimar Tomato Farm, and Fjorubordid Restaurant. Prepare to embark on a culinary journey that delights your taste buds at every turn. Guests can look forward to local dishes like geothermal baked rye bread, Icelandic lamb stew, brennavin, and other traditional fare.

An Exclusive Voyage

Guests will have the chance to explore lesser-known ports, a privilege often unavailable to larger cruise ships. At the charming Heimaey Island, Star Pride docks alongside ferry boats, granting unparalleled access to this hidden gem. This island is best known for its vast colonies of Atlantic puffins and abundant wildlife, including whales and dolphins, offering a unique experience for nature enthusiasts and adventurers alike. In Reykjavik, the lively capital city, guests will discover a fusion of history and contemporary allure.

Both the Around Iceland and 10-day Comprehensive Iceland Cruise Tour itineraries offer guests the chance to hike through dramatic landscapes, soak in the natural hot springs, and marvel at countless geographical wonders.

Every moment of these journeys are filled with wonder, discovery, and edification. Embark on a voyage that not only promises a journey of a lifetime in luxury and style but also offers a unique chance to experience Iceland through the eyes of local experts and connect with the vibrant and welcoming people that call this beautiful country home.

By Danielle Morris