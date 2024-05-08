Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas Starts Sea Trials

Royal Caribbean International’s Utopia of the Seas is nearing its debut, with sea trials starting today. This marks a significant step in the final construction phase of the Oasis Class ship, which will be introduced in Port Canaveral, Florida, in July 2024.

Over 900 experts are aboard Utopia to test and inspect the ship’s performance in navigation, engine operation, and technical checks. The sea trials will cover over 1,000 miles in five days before the ship moves to the final construction phase in France.

UTOPIA ITINERARY HIGHLIGHTS

Starting July 19, Utopia will offer 3-night weekend and 4-night weekday cruises.

With over 40 dining and entertainment options, including the innovative Royal Railway dining experience, multiple pools, exciting thrills like the longest dry slide at sea, and captivating entertainment shows, there’s something for everyone to have the ultimate short getaway on Utopia.

Every Utopia vacation includes visiting Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

Guests can enjoy 14 waterslides, the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean and The Bahamas, the newly opened adults-only oasis Hideaway Beach, private beach access, pools, dining options, exclusive cabanas, and live music.

Will you be sailing aboard Utopia of the Seas? Let us know in the comments!