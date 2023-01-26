fbpx
January 26, 2023

St. Maarten Explore The Island

Welcome to the beautiful island of St. Maarten! St. Maarten is one of the best-known islands in the Caribbean, known for its beaches, culture, and fantastic shopping. Its cobblestone streets, outdoor cafes, world-class restaurants, and vibrant nightlife make it a great destination for travelers looking for a relaxing, enjoyable vacation. The island is 37 square miles, making it easy to explore in a short amount of time. Join Bill Panoff to explore the “friendly island” and see what St. Maarten has to offer!

During the trip guests will visit the following spots:

  • Old street 
  • Philipsburg on the Dutch Side of the Island
  • Great Bay Beach
  • The Villages
  • Philipsburg Village
  • Border Monument
  • Nectar
  • Amsterdam Cheese & Liquor Store
  • Parotte Ville
  • Seaside Nature Park
