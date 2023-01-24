OCEANIA CRUISES ANNOUNCES ASIA SAILINGS ABOARD THE NEWLY REJUVENATED RIVIERA

Due to the high guest demand for the 2023-2024 cruising season, Oceania Cruises has confirmed that a re-inspired Riviera will sail across Asia for the first time. With an occupancy of over 1,200 guests, Riviera will transport guests across Asia in style, highlighting culture and cuisine along the way.

In her inaugural season, Riviera will sail through Arabia, India, Myanmar, Vietnam, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The newly imagined ship will offer 25 voyages, ranging from 10 to 82 days. Oceania’s Regatta and Nautica will also offer more voyages across the South Pacific, including destinations like Australia, French Polynesia, and New Zealand.

Almost doubling its seasonal availability, Oceania Cruises is offering 121 itineraries for booking aboard Riviera, Regatta, Insignia, and Nautica. The launch of the newly reimagined Riviera comes after guest demand and sales surpassed expectations.

“Riviera‘s re-inspiration has brought our luxurious product to new heights and the expansion of our Exotics 2023-2024 season means even more of our guests have the opportunity to explore one of the most intriguing corners of the globe,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises.

“The decision to move Riviera to Asia was easy; demand for our Exotics collection is very strong with our well-traveled guests longing to visit remote, wondrous destinations for off-the-beaten-path experiences. Having Riviera sail this corner of the world, showcasing her new stem-to-stern, better-than-new interiors, is the most stylish, luxurious, and relaxing way to explore multiple fascinating cultures while enjoying The Finest Cuisine at Sea on one voyage.”

Travelers aboard Riviera will discover famous sites like the Great Wall, Bangkok’s Grand Palace, Ha Long Bay, and Kyoto’s temples and gardens. Guests will also explore rarely visited corners of Asia like Yangon and the remote island of Ishigaki in Japan and Hue, a once Imperial city along Vietnam’s Perfume River.

Riviera Reimagined

Riviera has had a complete makeover! All her staterooms and suites have been elegantly redesigned, with custom furnishings, designer accents, and wood finishes.

Here are a few highlights of the newly rejuvenated Riviera:

Veranda Staterooms and Concierge Level Staterooms are some of the largest standard staterooms at sea, at 291 square feet

All stateroom bathrooms have the look of a contemporary Milanese townhouse, with hints of Italian marble and exquisite artwork.

Reimagined dining alfresco concept with new trattoria, including various wood-fired pizzas, Italian delicacies, fresh salads, and desserts each evening

Riviera’s public spaces, the food & beverage venues, and The Grand Dining Room have all been completely revamped. Public spaces now feature elegant plush carpets and leather armchairs. Food and beverage venues now have a chic design, all while maintaining the home-away-from-home atmosphere. The Grand Dining Room now features a grand chandelier, plush carpets, and leather armchairs, like some of the public spaces on the ship.

Itineraries

The newly designed Riviera will sail 25 voyages ranging from 10 to 82 days. Some of these voyages include stops in Cochin, India; Yangon, Myanmar; Busan, South Korea; and Phuket and Bangkok in Thailand.

Regatta and Nautica are offering travelers itineraries across the South Pacific and French Polynesia for the first time in the cruise line’s history. The two ships are sailing more than 20 voyages and feature stops in Tahiti, Bora Bora, Moorea, Rangiroa, and Raiatea. The voyages range from 10 to 41 days, including a homecoming for Regatta in New Zealand and Australia and Nautica sailing through India, Southeast Asia, and Arabia.

Del Rio commented: “Thanks to these spectacular itineraries, our guests can discover some of the most beautiful and remote destinations in the world, such as little-known islands in Polynesia, in the most luxurious and immersive way possible – by sea. They can also enjoy world-famous city sights in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Ho Chi Minh City, and Bangkok, to name a few. The breadth of travel experiences on offer across the voyages of our beautifully appointed, elegant small ships is simply unparalleled.”

Sample Voyages

Land of the Rising Sun: A 12-day voyage round trip from Tokyo, Japan aboard Riviera in March, and April of 2024. This itinerary feature stops in Kagoshima, Nagasaki, Beppu, and Hiroshima, along with an overnight stay in Kyoto (Kobe).

Empires of Asia: A 14-day voyage sailing from Tokyo, Japan to Hong Kong, China aboard Regatta in late October 2023. The itinerary includes stops in Taipei and Kaohsiung, Taiwan; and Japanese ports including Kagoshima and Hiroshima. This voyage also features overnight calls in Kyoto (Kobe), Japan, and Shanghai & Hong Kong, China.

Constellation of Islands: A 34-day voyage sailing from Singapore to Papeete, Tahiti aboard Nautica in late December 2023. The itinerary features stops in Papeete & Tahiti in French Polynesia, Darwin and Cairns in Australia, and Suva in Fiji. The voyage also includes overnight calls in Bali, Indonesia, and Bora Bora, French Polynesia.

Epic Eastern Explorer: A 72-day voyage sailing from Mumbai, India to Tokyo, Japan aboard Riviera in early January 2024. This epic itinerary features stops in Manila, Philippines; Hue and Nha Trang in Vietnam; Phuket, Thailand; and Penang and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Guests can also look forward to overnight calls in Male, Maldives; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Singapore, Singapore; Hanoi (Ha Long Bay), Vietnam; Shanghai, China; Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City), Vietnam; Seoul, South Korea; Kyoto (Kobe) and Tokyo, Japan. The itinerary also features two-night stays in Yangon, Myanmar; Bangkok, Thailand; and Hong Kong, China.