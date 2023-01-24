Holland America Line Reveals 2024 Canada and New England Itineraries with A Stop In Iceland

Holland America Line has shared some exciting sailings to come for its 2024 season!

The brand’s 2024 Canada and New England season is set to feature 29 sailings ranging from weeklong getaways to longer journeys.

“Canada and New England Discovery” Itinerary

From April through October, Volendam and Zuiderdam will offer a series of seven-day trips with departures with ports that showcase the region’s food, history, and beauty. Ten-and 11-day cruises are available on Volendam to add Newfoundland, or a 24-day expedition with Greenland and Iceland.

“A Canada and New England cruise has it all for travelers looking to stay closer to home but experience a taste of Europe, beautiful scenery, amazing food, natural beauty, and incredible history,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Our expanded season allows travelers to explore the region from spring through autumn, including the popular fall foliage, and by offering longer cruises we can extend up to Greenland and Iceland for a truly unique vacation.”

Highlights of the 2024 Season

Departing on July 27, 2023, Volendam will sail roundtrip on a 24-day cruise from Boston and Iceland. This trip will allow guests to see the world from their doorstep. During the voyage, guests will visit six calls around Iceland, with 10 additional visits in Greenland, Maine, Canada’s Nova Scotia, Labrador, and Newfoundland.

During the summer and fall of 2024, Volendam will cruise between Boston and Montreal, Quebec, Canada on a series of seven-day “Canada & New England Discovery” itineraries. During the voyage, guests will visit ports that include Bar Harbor, Maine, Quebec City, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Sydney, Halifax, and Nova Scotia.

Zuiderdam will sail seven-day “Canada & New England Discovery” itineraries between Boston and Quebec City. Guests on this voyage can expect weekend departures and overnight calls at Quebec City at the beginning or end of the cruise. Ports that are visited include Bar Harbor, Charlottetown, Sydney, and Halifax.

One seven-day “ Historic Coasts ” cruise roundtrip from Boston aboard Volendam departing July 20, 2023. Port calls at Portland, Bar Harbor, Maine, Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, and Halifax and Sydney.

Volendam offers longer “ Newfoundland & New England Discovery ” cruises that sail between Boston and Montreal. Ports on the 10-day cruise include Quebec City, Baie-Comeau, and Havre-Saint-Pierre, Québec; Corner Brook, St. Anthony, and St. John’s in Newfoundland; Halifax and Portland. The 11-day departure calls at Portland, Saint John, Corner Brook, Charlottetown, and Quebec’s Saguenay.

Both Volendam and Zuiderdam will cruise the region in the fall so more guests can view the impressive display of the changing foliage. Itineraries feature scenic cruising through the Gulf of St. Lawrence and Saguenay Fjord.

Holland America Line’s perfectly sized ships are small enough to enable cruising the scenic St. Lawrence River, with calls at Montréal and Québec City on nearly every itinerary, and large enough to host multiple spaces for live music, entertainment productions, and specialty dining.

Volendam offers 13- and 14-day repositioning cruises along the Atlantic Coast between Montréal and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in April and October. Both cruises include an overnight at Quebec City. Zuiderdam’s 11-day Atlantic Coast cruise from Quebec City to Fort Lauderdale in October adds Charleston, South Carolina.

RELATED: HOLLAND AMERICA LINE ANNOUNCES 2023-2024 WEST COAST SAILINGS

Have It All Premium Package

For a limited time, when guests book 2024 Canada and New England cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package, and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Explore Food, Wine, and Culture on Culinary Tours

Exclusive shore excursions in partnership with FOOD & WINE magazine highlight the tastes of the region. On Canada and New England cruises, guests can indulge in authentic poutine and maple syrup–infused treats or farm-to-fork cuisine in Quebec City; explore the best of Nova Scotia’s culinary scene along Halifax’s iconic waterfront boardwalk; and sample Prince Edward Island’s freshly-shucked oysters, lobster sliders and home-grown mussels.

Will you be traveling with Holland America in 2024? Let us know in the comments!