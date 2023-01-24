For the last 17 years, Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff and the team at Porthole Cruise & Travel Magazine have hosted the Cruise Industry Party of The Year, Porthole Party. Meet the movers and shakers of cruising, while partying with a number of top names in the industry.

Join us on March 28, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to make this year’s party another huge hit.

The party is invite only. Sponsorship opportunities are very limited. Please email bpanoff@ppigroup.com for more details.

We are ready to kick off the biggest party of the year and can’t wait to see you there!