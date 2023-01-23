Cunard and Rocky Mountaineer form Land and Sea Partnership in Alaska

Cunard is now offering passengers the experience of a lifetime! For guests traveling to Alaska aboard Queen Elizabeth this summer, the cruise line will offer guests the opportunity to take a ride on the renowned Rocky Mountaineer train.

Depending on the sailing date, passengers can extend their Alaskan vacation with a four-night pre-voyage train ride or a three-night post-voyage package. The three-night eastbound Rocky Mountaineer tour will begin in Vancouver and end in Calgary, while the four-night tour begins in Calgary and ends in Vancouver. The four-night Rocky Mountaineer tour also gives guests an extra day of exploring in Banff, where guests will embark on a sightseeing trip on the Banff Gondola.

Pre & Post-Voyage Itineraries

The three-night post-voyage tour pricing begins at $2,850 per person and is based on double occupancy. The add-on is available on two Japan-to-Alaska voyages (Q318A, Q319) and four 10 to 11-night Alaska voyages roundtrip out of Vancouver (Q323, Q324, Q325, Q326).

The four-night pre-voyage tour pricing begins at $3,250 per person and is based on double occupancy. The add-on is available on three 7 to 10-night Alaska cruises roundtrip from Vancouver (Q321, Q322, Q323).

Rocky Mountaineer Train Highlights

Guests aboard the Rocky Mountaineer train will be surrounded by glass-dome windows and expansive coaches. Passengers will experience 180-degree panoramic views while traveling through scenic landscapes. Known for its GoldLeaf Service, Rocky Mountaineer offers guests an onboard dining room, which features regional cuisine, a complimentary bar, and a new 2023 menu.

“We are excited to partner with Rocky Mountaineer so our passengers can enjoy the spectacular scenery and Alaskan wildlife in the utmost of luxury both by land and by sea,” said Matt Gleaves, VP Commercial, Cunard, North America.

Queen Elizabeth will spend the upcoming summer exploring Alaska. The ships’ onboard Insights program features television star Bear Grylls; explorer Mensun Bound; and knowledgeable experts from the Royal Canadian Geographical Society. Guests can look forward to Alaska Afternoon Tea, the Ice White Ball, and a new Alaskan-inspired restaurant called Frontier while onboard.