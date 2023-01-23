Celebrity Cruises Celebrates The Float Out Of Celebrity Ascent

On January 21, 2023, Celebrity Cruises’ newest Edge Series ship ceremoniously touched water for the first time from the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. This milestone signifies the completion of Celebrity Ascent’s hull and exterior superstructure. The newest ship is now in the next construction phase, focusing on the interior build.

Coming in December 2023, Celebrity Ascent will closely resemble her “twin sister” ship Celebrity Beyond, which debuted last spring. Celebrity Beyond was designed by a modernistic team including award-winning British designer Kelly Hoppen CBE; renowned American designer Nate Berkus; acclaimed Paris-based design firm Jouin Manku; futuristic British architect Tom Wright; and Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud.

“So much more than a ship, Celebrity Ascent will be the embodiment of a relaxed luxury resort at sea, and I can’t imagine a more exciting way to start the new year than by celebrating this important construction milestone,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “The collaboration between the shipyard and Celebrity teams continues to be extraordinary and I am grateful to all involved for their passion and expertise. Momentum and anticipation is quickly building for this ship and we’ll continue to share her progress and all that awaits our guests onboard this next installation in our groundbreaking, next-generation Edge Series.”

Guests aboard the new Celebrity Ascent will enjoy exclusive experiences that Celebrity Cruises Edge Series ships are known for, including:

Scenic views from the Magic Carpet- the very first cantilevered cruise ship experience from bow to stern thanks to the ships’ innovative outward-facing design

Accommodations that include two-story Edge Villa staterooms with exclusive access to the suite-only The Retreat Sun Deck and the Infinite Veranda staterooms that convert into some of the largest open-air verandas at sea

More than 30 food and drink venues, including the innovative and immersive Le Petit Chef Dinner Experience. Guests can enjoy the three-story floor-to-ceiling windows, inventive cocktails, and globally influenced dishes found at the Eden Restaurant. Celebrity Ascent also features Le Voyage by Daniel Boulud, which features high-end and elegant cuisine at sea.

Passengers will experience the height of relaxation across the entire ship, including the Nate Berkus-designed Sunset Bar, an elite Resort Deck with exclusive cabanas, infinity edge pools, and two-story Martini-shaped hot tubs.

Celebrity Ascent is currently mooring at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard, where interior construction of the ship will begin and continue over the next few months.