After the success of two existing Journey Together programs, ‘Journey Together’ and ‘Journey Together +,” Explora Journey’s has shared their latest travel program, ‘Journey Together Gatherings’, a program designed to expand travel opportunities for extended families or friendships.

The Journey Together programs will be headed by Charter and Journey Together Lead, Cindi Ochhiuizzo and supported by Charter Operations Expert, Vilma Moutasatos. Both woman bring more than 20 year of knowledge and experience of the luxury travel industry.

Chris Austin, Chief Sales Officer, of Explora Journeys, said, “I am delighted to welcome Cindi and Vilma to our global charters and incentives team and I know they will be great assets for us in this important market. They will work closely with the MICE market as we roll out our Journey Together programs to our luxury travelers. Designing our Journey Together Gatherings program has been a highly collaborative process with the travel advisor community. We are proud to launch this program targeting gatherings of friends and multi-generational families.”

The Benefits of Journey Together Gatherings

When booking a minimum of three or maximum of four suites, with one suite required to be an Ocean Penthouse or Ocean Residence groups can enjoy this space together as a social hub, to gather, relax, and enjoy.

Travelers with children will benefit from one under-18 in each suite sailing for free as well as complimentary transfers to the ship for all guests booked on the Journey Together Gathering program.

