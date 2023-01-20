Happy Friday, Cruisers!

Today we have two cruise deals you won’t want to miss! Keep reading to learn more!

50 YEARS OF CRUISING OFFERINGS FOR AMERICAN CRUISE LINE

To celebrate 50 years of cruising through America, American Cruise Line is offering a list of special deals for Spring 2023! Keep reading to learn more!

8-day Lower Mississippi River Cruises: Departing April 8, 2023 – May 8, 2023, American Cruise Lines is offering 1,200 off per stateroom, along with Complimentary Domestic Airfare.

8-day Columbia & Snake Rivers cruises: Departing on April 8, 2023 – May 8, 2023, American Cruise Lines is offering $1,000 off per stateroom, along with Complimentary Domestic Airfare.

Check out American Cruise Lines website here for more information on booking.

pAUL gAUGUIN cruises “Take Your Sweetie to tahiti”

Love is in the air at Paul Gauguin Cruises. Celebrate the season of romance with an exclusive “Take Your Sweetie To Tahiti” gift package promotion for new bookings made through March 3, 2023. Keep reading to learn more!

$200 shipboard credit per suite or stateroom, which can be used for treatments at the Deep Nature Spa by Algotherm, excursions on land or below sea, gift shop purchases, and bar packages.

A welcome bottle with champagne and chocolate.

The 7-night Tahiti & The Society Islands itinerary will sail roundtrip from Papeete, Tahiti with three overnight stays in Bora Bora, Moorea, and Papeete. During the trip guests will visit Huahine and Moto Mahana.

For more information about the promotion, click here to be directed to the Paul Gauguin website!