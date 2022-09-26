Your Guide to Visiting Grand Turk Island

Grand Turk Shore Excursions

If you’re looking for a little more adventure when you cruise to Grand Turk, make sure you check out all the unique excursion options available to cruise passengers and visitors alike. Along with Caribbean classics like snorkeling, scuba diving, bike excursions or kayaking, there are a number of unique tours available for visitors.

Some of the most popular shore excursions and activities include diving and snorkeling, horseback riding on the beach, dune buggy safaris, catamaran tours and the FloRider surfing simulator found next to the Margaritaville lagoon pool. The surfing simulator, which is found on some cruise ships, is perfect for all ability levels as you can stand up or lay down while riding the perfect wave that never ends!

Just South of the cruise port is one of the best snorkeling spots on the island, Boaby Rock Point. This secluded beach and reef is a popular spot for snorkeling as it’s within walking distance of the port and is perfect for snorkeling and diving.

The island also caters to golfers thanks to the Waterloo Golf Club found on the grounds of the Office of the Governor of the Turks& Caicos Islands.

The Turks and Caicos National Museum in Cockburn Town is a great place to learn more about the history of the islands from the arrival of Christopher Columbus in 1492 through becoming an independent colony in 1959. The museum itself is located within the 200 year old Guinep House building named for the large Guinep tree found outside.