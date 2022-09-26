Canada Ends All COVID-19 Requirements for Entry

Good news for those heading out on leaf-peeping cruises in New England or a final tour around the Alaskan coast this fall. Canada has announced that starting October 1, 2022, all COVID-19 border requirements, including vaccination, mandatory use of ArriveCAN, and any testing and quarantine/isolation requirements will end for all travelers entering Canada whether by land, air or sea.

The news is big for cruise lines in particular is the vast majority of cruises to Alaska or to New England call on a Canadian port. Princess Cruises released a statement in response to the news stating that all their Alaska cruises call on Canada and the decision to remove protocols is a great help to guests and the cruise line.

“We applaud these decisions by Transport Canada to make visiting the country easier and more convenient for all guests sailing our popular Alaska and Canada/New England itineraries, and look forward to welcoming everyone on our incredible Alaska and Canadian cruises,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Alaska and Canadian cruises are among the most desired vacation options in the world, and we look forward to welcoming everyone who’s waited the past three years for this market to fully open.”

The decision by Canada to allow unvaccinated travelers to visit the country affects a lot more than travel. For instance, since the pandemic, professional basketball and hockey players who chose to remain unvaccinated haven’t been able to play in contests held in Canada. That all changes on October 1st.

Barbados Ends COVID-19 Protocols

In a similar move, the Caribbean island of Barbados has decided to forgo all of their COVID-19 protocols for entry effective immediately. There will no longer be testing for vaccinated or unvaccinated travelers and masks are only mandatory in healthcare facilities and on public transportation.

