Paul Gauguin Cruises Opens Bookings for 2024

Paul Gauguin Cruises has now opened reservations for its 2024 voyages, featuring 33 trips with 7 unique destinations and itineraries. Cruise-goers can also take advantage of two brand new expeditions exploring Tahiti, the South Pacific, Fiji, and Polynesia.

The cruise will sail on board the m/s Paul Gauguin and travelers who book far in advance will receive 30% off in savings on all-inclusive packages, with fares starting at $2,990 per guest on cruises ranging from 7-14 nights in length.

Brand new itineraries for 2024 include a 7-night More Society Islands & Tahiti expedition, featuring a return to Raiatea. Paul Gauguin Cruises has also added the 14-night Islands of the Marquesas & Tuamotus trip, with stops in Hatiheu in Nuku Hiva, along with Hakahau and Ua Pou, all located in the Marquesas Islands. These new voyages will join the company’s already popular classic expeditions, assuring travelers captivating experiences while aboard an elegant ship known for its Polynesian hospitality.

“With new 2024 itineraries and maiden ports, together with unmatched experience and all-inclusive value, we are eager to showcase the beauty of the South Pacific to the world’s most savvy travelers,” said Navin Sawhney, CEO Americas for Paul Gauguin Cruises and PONANT (parent company of the line). “From the Society and Cook Islands to the Marquesas, Tuamotus, Tonga, and Fiji, Paul Gauguin Cruises delivers artfully authentic discovery with unrivalled expertise. We look forward to welcoming guests aboard the beloved Gauguin where our officers, staff and Les Gauguines will share the warm and genuine service that has been our hallmark for over 24 years.”

Highlights of the new voyages feature cruise-goer favorite, Bora Bora, included on all 7 itineraries, with most offering overnight stays on the island. Several itineraries also offer over-nights in Moorea in the Society Islands. Every voyage includes visits to the company’s private islet, Motu Mahana on Taha’a. While guests will explore these Society Islands, there will also be stops along the Cook Islands, the Marquesas Islands, and the Fijian Isles. A rare opportunity for travelers, Paul Gauguin Cruises is also giving guests the opportunity to visit the rare Kingdom of Tonga and Fakarava’s UNESCO-listed Biosphere in Tuamotus. All expeditions will travel round trip from Papeete, Tahiti, except for 2 14-night itineraries between Papeete and Lautoka, Fiji that will cross the International Date Line.

The Paul Gauguin Cruises 2024 Itineraries are as follows:

NEW: More Society Islands & Tahiti

Guests will board the ship for 7 nights/5 sailings, with stops in Tahiti, Huahine, Raiatea, Motu Mahana/Taha’a and Moorea in the Society Islands, along with a stop in Tahiti. The voyage will also feature an overnight stay in Bora, Bora.

NEW: Islands of the Marquesas & Tuamotus

Passengers will enjoy 14 nights/5 sailings stopping in destinations like Fakarava and Rangiroa in Tuamotus, along with Omoa, Fatu Hiva and Atuona, Hiva Oa in the Marquesas Islands. The trip also features stops in the Marquesas Islands like, Haptoni in Tahuata, Hatiheu in Nuku Hiva and Hakahau in Ua Pou. Travelers can also prepare for stops in Bora Bora, Motu Mahana and Tahiti.

Tahiti & the Society Islands

Travelers will set sail for 7 nights/6 sailings with stops in Tahiti, Huahine, Motu Mahana/Taha’a in the Society Islands, along with overnight stays in Bora Bora and Moorea.

Society Islands & Tuamotus

Guests will cruise for 10 nights/6 sailings and features stops in Tahiti, Huahine, and Motu Mahana/Taha’a in the Society Islands, along with Rangiroa and Fakarava in Tuamotus. The voyage also offers passengers 2 overnight stays in Bora Bora and Moorea.

Cook Islands & Society Islands

Travelers will set sail for 11 nights/6 sailings and visit destinations such as Tahiti, Huahine and Motu Mahana/Taha’a of the Society Islands, along with overnight stays in Bora Bora and Moorea. Guests will also visit spots along the Cook Islands, such as Aitutaki and Rarotonga.

Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands

Passengers will sail for 14 nights/3 sailings with stops in Tahiti, Huahine, Bora Bora, Motu Mahana/Taha’a and Moorea of the Society Islands, along with Fakarava in Tuamotus. Guests will also stop in the Marquesas Islands featuring destinations such as Omoa in Fatu Hiva, Atuona in Hiva Oa, Hapatoni in Tahuata and Taiohae in Nuku Hiva.

Fiji, Tonga, Cook and Society Islands

Guests will board the ship for 14 nights/2 sailings and stop in popular Society Islands’ destinations like Tahiti, Moorea and Motu Mahana/Taha’a, featuring an overnight stay in Bora Bora. The ship will also stop at the International Date Line in Aitutaki located in the Cook Islands. Passengers will then stop in Vava’u in Tonga, following stops in Savusavu in Vanua Levu, Fiji, along with Suva, Viti Levu, Beqa Island and Lautoka all located in Fiji.

The m/s Paul Gauguin was specifically designed to set sail to these island destinations along the South Seas and promises passengers an “at-home” feeling while aboard the ship. The 330-guest ship includes spacious suites and staterooms, some including private balconies.

Have you cruised with Paul Gauguin Cruises? Let us know in the comments!