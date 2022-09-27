Japan to Reopen Tourism on October 11th

After two and a half years of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of Japan officially announced the opening of individual travelers for tourism beginning on October 11, 2022. Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and is looking forward to resuming travel without entry restrictions.

“The Japanese government has at last announced the resumption of individual travel for tourism purposes, visa waivers, and the elimination of the daily arrival cap,” said JNTO President SEINO Satoshi. “ I am incredibly pleased to finally welcome back individual travelers after coping with the pandemic during a wait of two-and-a-half years.”

Resuming travel to Japan will allow international visitors to enjoy Japan after being shut down for the past two and a half years. Starting on October 11, short-term visitors will no longer need to apply for a tourist visa and there will no longer be a limit to the number of visitors per day that the country will accept.

Travelers visiting Japan can look forward to the culture, history, cuisine, and nature the country offers. Japan is known for its tourism, travel, and international conferences.

