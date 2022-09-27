fbpx
Disney Wish Port Canaveral
September 27, 2022

Disney Cruise Line Drops Vaccine Requirement

Some great news on this Tuesday morning! Disney Cruise Line has removed mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations from their list of embarkation protocols starting October 14, 2022. Unvaccinated guests will be allowed to sail, but will still be required to test negative for COVID-19 prior to embarkation. 

The change applies to all Disney ships except for Disney Magic, which will begin accepting unvaccinated guests in November. 

Between now and October 13th, all guests 12 and older must be vaccinated against COVID-19 but testing in not required. Once the new protocols go into effect, fully vaccinated guests will not need to test prior to embarkation. 

RELATED: DISNEY CRUISE LINE ANNOUNCES DISNEY TREASURE

The full list of updated protocols from the Disney Cruise Line website is below: 

Guests ages 12 and older

  • Full vaccination not required but highly recommended
  • Testing for fully vaccinated Guests not required
    • To be exempt from testing requirements, fully vaccinated Guests must upload their proof of vaccination to the Inspire Diagnostics Safe Passage website by midnight prior to embarkation day.
  • Testing for unvaccinated Guests required
    • Unvaccinated Guests must provide results of a COVID-19 test taken 1 to 2 days before sail date. The test may be an observed antigen test through a proctored telehealth service with digital results. A rapid or lab-based PCR test, or Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) are also acceptable.

Guests ages 5 to 11

  • Full vaccination not required but highly recommended
  • Testing for fully vaccinated Guests not required
    • To be exempt from testing requirements, fully vaccinated Guests must upload their proof of vaccination to the Inspire Diagnostics Safe Passage website by midnight prior to embarkation day.
  • Testing for unvaccinated Guests required
    • Unvaccinated Guests must provide results of a COVID-19 test taken 1 to 2 days before sail date. The test may be an observed antigen test through a proctored telehealth service with digital results. A rapid or lab-based PCR test, or Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) are also acceptable

Guests ages 4 and younger

  • Full vaccination not required but highly recommended
  • Testing not required

Are you taking a Disney cruise soon? Let us know in the comments! 

Let us know your comments!
/////////

Evan Gove is the SEO & Content Manager for Porthole Cruise and Travel's digital department. He covers cruise industry news and writes ship reviews for porthole.com. You can also catch him as a guest on the YouTube series Cruise Control with Bill Panoff. Follow his tweets and posts about the cruise industry from Porthole Cruise and Travel's social media accounts.

You may also like