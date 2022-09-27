Jojo Siwa’s XOMG POP! Cruise Sailing in 2023

Popular social media influencer, Jojo Siwa, in partnership with her mother/manager, Jessalyn Siwa gave announced a brand-new Caribbean cruise centered around their new girl Group XOMG POP!. Setting sail from Port Canaveral, Florida on November 10, 2023, Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas will welcome XOMG POP! aboard for a 3-day 2-night getaway at sea.

The XOMG POP! themed cruise will give fans the opportunity to hang with their favorite girl group members while aboard Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas. Fans can expect packages to include a dance party, a concert at sea, a private meet and greet with the girl group and plenty more activities centered all around XOMG POP!.

Royal Caribbean’ Allure of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas is one of the cruise line’s Oasis-class ships, which are some of the largest passenger vesselss ever built. The ship features over 100 activities for passengers to enjoy like a merry-go-round, mini golf, a zip line, H2O Zone water park and a performance of the hit Broadway musical “Mamma Mia.” Travelers will also spend an entire day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s exclusive private island, which houses the tallest water slide in North America, a wave pool, dozens of swimming pools and various beach excursions.

The all-girl group sensation, XOMG POP!, were hand-picked by pop star Jojo Siwa and here mother, Jessalyn, on the Peacock and E! Entertainment reality show, “Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution.” The girl group consists of 6 members: Dallas Skye Gatson, Kinley Cunningham, Leigha Rose Sanderson, Brooklyn Pitts, Bella Cianni Llerena, and Tamara “Tinie T” Andreasyan. The Siwas and the members of the XOMG POP! have built the group around inclusivity, diversity, and female empowerment. The group has also shined a light on the dangers of bullying and are proud to brand themselves as anti-bullying activists.

During the group’s time on “Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution” competition show, Jojo sang their praises on more than one occasion. When asked about one performance, Siwa gushed saying “unreal, proud mom, proud older sister, proud best friend, proud mentor, all of it.” The teen pop icon went on to say, “they took what I gave them, took what my mom gave them, and ran with it and made it bigger and better than we could have ever imagined.”

XOMG POP! released their first song “Candy Hearts” in December of 2021. Shortly after the release, the song soared all the way up to #19 on the iTunes Charts. Since their first hit, the group has released several more songs and music videos including “Secret Handshake” and “Merry-Go-Round.” XOMG POP! has also appeared on dozens of national television programs such as “America’s Got Talent” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The group has a concert tour, a feature film, a television series and an upcoming animated series under their belt and are planning to release a line of licensed products in Spring of 2023.