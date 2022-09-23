Cruise Deal of the Week – September 23, 2022

Happy Friday, Cruisers!

It was a big week for Princess Cruises as not only did they announce a new ship, but also we’re just a couple of weeks away from the premier of The Real Love Boat, a reality dating show hosted on board Regal Princess.

It’s also the first day of Fall, one of the best days of the year to book your winter cruise! We’ve got a deal from Princess Cruises that you won’t want to miss out on!

7-Day Caribbean Cruise From Princess Cruises

Leaving from Galveston, TX on Sunday January 15, 2023, Ruby Princess will spend two days at sea before arriving in Majuhual, Mexico, Roatan, Honduras and Cozumel before returning to Galveston. The ship also sails the same itinerary with multiple dates to choose from until April 2023 so there’s some flexibility to when picking the embarkation that works for you.

Princess Cruises is giving those who book up to $1,700 in onboard credit, $200 in shore excursion credit per stateroom, free drinks and wifi, plus $50 in onboard credit.

Are you cruising this winter? Let us know where!