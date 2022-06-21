Windstar Celebrates 35 Years of Tahiti Cruises

In honor of 35 years sailing French Polynesia, Windstar Cruises will sail additional itineraries in Tahiti this October and year-round beginning in 2024. The cruise line will also host a 7-day President’s Cruise on October 9th on board Star Breeze which will feature events with Tahitian government officials/tourism partners, local entertainment, Windstar’s signature event motu celebration in Bora Bora, and other special programming.

“The entire month is a celebration of Tahiti,” says Windstar Cruises’ President Christopher Prelog. “We are now planning special events with local artists and dignitaries, as well as an ongoing celebration of local culture. Our designated President’s Cruise on the October 9th sailing will also bring aboard some high-ranking leaders of Tahiti along with executives from Windstar. We want it to be a way to thank our local partners, vendors, and everyone in local tourism that makes this destination so special, as well as renew our relationships and commitments for sailing in the future.”

In October, Windstar will move the all-suite, 312-guest Star Breeze to French Polynesia. The all-suite Star Breeze features newly renovated guest suites, two new restaurants, a new World Spa, and an infinity pool. In February 2024, Star Breeze will move to Tahiti year-round in place of Wind Spirit.