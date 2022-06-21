MSC WORLD EUROPA COMPLETES FIRST SEA TRIAL
MSC Cruises’ celebrated a significant milestone for their cruise brand on June 20th when, MSC World Europa completed her first set of sea trials in the Atlantic Ocean while operating on liquefied natural gas (LNG).
“We made an important pledge last year to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, leading the cruise industry on the path to decarbonization. MSC World Europa and MSC Euribia will play a fundamental role in this journey,” said Executive Chairman, Cruise Division of MSC Group, Pierfrancesco Vago.
World Europa will offer eco-friendly features, such as solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) and enhanced shore-to-ship power capability. The MSC World Europa will debut in the Arabian Sea in winter 2022-2023, with MSC Cruises set to deploy its largest ever capacity in the Middle East for the season as it aims to strengthen its position as the region’s market leader
One step closer to #TheFutureOfCruising! #MSCWorldEuropa has sailed for the first time last weekend, in preparation for her maiden voyage this winter. Book your cruise on our first LNG ship now --> https://t.co/q4t96ra3tR pic.twitter.com/lYlKdPJy3G— MSC Cruises (USA) (@MSCCruisesUSA) June 20, 2022
The second ship, MSC Euribia, was floated out and will join the MSC Cruises’ fleet beginning June 2023. MSC Euribi will spend its inaugural season in Northern Europe from the German port of Kiel starting from June 2023.
Both MSC ships will be powered by LNG fuel, which will help eliminate local air pollution emissions.
“LNG is the cleanest marine fuel currently available at scale that reduces emissions significantly and also offers compatibility with future alternative fuel solutions for which we are actively investing in research and development, including a pilot LNG-powered solid oxide fuel cell onboard MSC World Europa,” Vago said.
MSC Cruises believes that LNG will pave the way for the future uptake of sustainable non-fossil fuels.