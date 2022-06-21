MSC WORLD EUROPA COMPLETES FIRST SEA TRIAL

MSC Cruises’ celebrated a significant milestone for their cruise brand on June 20th when, MSC World Europa completed her first set of sea trials in the Atlantic Ocean while operating on liquefied natural gas (LNG).

“We made an important pledge last year to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, leading the cruise industry on the path to decarbonization. MSC World Europa and MSC Euribia will play a fundamental role in this journey,” said Executive Chairman, Cruise Division of MSC Group, Pierfrancesco Vago.

World Europa will offer eco-friendly features, such as solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) and enhanced shore-to-ship power capability. The MSC World Europa will debut in the Arabian Sea in winter 2022-2023, with MSC Cruises set to deploy its largest ever capacity in the Middle East for the season as it aims to strengthen its position as the region’s market leader