NCL Hosting Broadway Cruise from New York to Bermuda
Norwegian Cruise Line is taking 2,000 Broadway fans on the trip of a lifetime next Spring on their inaugural “The Broadway Cruise” sailing. Setting sail from New York City on March 31, 2023, Norwegian Gem will cruise to Bermuda and back over five nights with Tony Award-winning stars like Laura Benanti, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming and more on board.
The experience sounds immersive with planned celebrity meet-and-greets, karaoke mega-fan sing-alongs, and curated interactive panel discussions for guests to enjoy. NCL collaborated with cruise music festival provider Sixthman and EBG, an e-commerce solutions company, to make the Broadway cruise happen.
“Cruising is back and so is Broadway, and what better way to have top industry talents and creatives share the spotlight with passionate fans than with an incredibly unforgettable experience on ‘The Broadway Cruise’,” said Anthony Diaz, CEO at Sixthman and SVP of Charters, Meetings & Incentives at Norwegian Cruise Line. “Our Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences on land and at sea, and now we’re able to pull back the curtain and go behind-the-scenes to connect some of Broadway’s best talents with their most dedicated audiences.
✨ CALLING ALL BROADWAY FANS ✨— The Broadway Cruise (@broadway_cruise) June 21, 2022
The Broadway Cruise 2023 is setting sail March 31-April 5, 2023 from NYC to Bermuda on the Norwegian Gem! Join @LauraBenanti, @KChenoweth, Alan Cumming and many more for five nights full of fun!
Book NOW at https://t.co/fHoSRp5sLp pic.twitter.com/hRQABdLWHl
Broadway Cruise Cast
The cruise features an impressive collection of Tony Award-winning talent of not just actors, but also a scene designer, a choreographer, a music director, and a theatre editor who will impart their industry knowledge on guests throughout the voyage.
The full list of musical performers are below:
- Tony Award winner Laura Benanti (“Gypsy”, “My Fair Lady”)
- Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth (“Pushing Daisies”, “Wicked”)
- Tony Award winner Alan Cumming (“Cabaret”)
- Emmy Award nominee Randy Rainbow(New York Times Best Seller “Playing With Myself”)
- Sierra Boggess (“School of Rock”, “The Little Mermaid”)
- Tony Award winner Lena Hall (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”)
- Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry (“The Scottsboro Boys”, “Violet”)
- Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan (“Little Shop of Horrors”, “Newsies”)
- Tony Award nominee Taylor Louderman (“Mean Girls”, “Bring It On” and “Kenan”)
Also on hand will be:
- Tony Award-nominated scenic designer David Korins (“Hamilton”, “Dear Evan Hansen”, “Beetlejuice”, “Mrs. Doubtfire”) who will give an intimate discussion regarding his creative process, from developing stage design to transforming a concept from the screen to the stage and on tour.
- Tony Award-nominated and Olivier Award-winning choreographer Kelly Devine (“Come From Away”, “Diana”, “Rock of Ages”) will provide guests with industry insights.
- Christopher Jahnke(“Dear Evan Hansen”, “Les Miserables”) will serve as onboard musical director and supervisor and oversee an ensemble of Broadway performers.
- Variety’s long-time theatre editor Gordon Cox will moderate panels and conduct special guest interviews.
You can read more about The Broadway Cruise, or book your own ride here.