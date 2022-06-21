NCL Hosting Broadway Cruise from New York to Bermuda

Norwegian Cruise Line is taking 2,000 Broadway fans on the trip of a lifetime next Spring on their inaugural “The Broadway Cruise” sailing. Setting sail from New York City on March 31, 2023, Norwegian Gem will cruise to Bermuda and back over five nights with Tony Award-winning stars like Laura Benanti, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming and more on board.

The experience sounds immersive with planned celebrity meet-and-greets, karaoke mega-fan sing-alongs, and curated interactive panel discussions for guests to enjoy. NCL collaborated with cruise music festival provider Sixthman and EBG, an e-commerce solutions company, to make the Broadway cruise happen.

“Cruising is back and so is Broadway, and what better way to have top industry talents and creatives share the spotlight with passionate fans than with an incredibly unforgettable experience on ‘The Broadway Cruise’,” said Anthony Diaz, CEO at Sixthman and SVP of Charters, Meetings & Incentives at Norwegian Cruise Line. “Our Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences on land and at sea, and now we’re able to pull back the curtain and go behind-the-scenes to connect some of Broadway’s best talents with their most dedicated audiences.