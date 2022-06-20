Disney Wish Arrives at Port Canaveral

The newest cruise ship from Disney Cruise Line arrived in Port Canaveral this morning escorted by a flotilla of Port-based tugboats and the Port Canaveral Fire Rescue Fireboat 2 providing the traditional water cannon salute. The first LNG (liquefied natural gas) ship in Disney’s fleet, Disney Wish is set to begin sailing three- and four-night itineraries to The Bahamas with stops at Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay. Her inaugural sailing from the Port’s Cruise Terminal 8 will be July 14th.

“We have anticipated this homecoming of the Disney Wish for some time and know that our entire Port community is excited to have her sailing from our Port,” said Port CEO Capt. John Murray. “We are proud of the longstanding partnership we have with Disney Cruise Line, and the arrival of the Disney Wish adds to the growing number of impressive cruise ships providing high quality guest experiences from our Port.”

Disney’s New Cruise Ships

Disney Wish is the first of three new ships joining the Disney Cruise Line fleet through 2025, and, at approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, it is slightly larger than the Disney Fantasy, which also homeports at Port Canaveral.

