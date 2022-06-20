A New Hotel is Coming to Istanbul’s Galataport Cruise Port

The highly-anticipated new cruise port in Istanbul, Turkey is set to open later this year and is poised to bring about a new era of cruise and travel to the city. The Peninsula Istanbul will open in early 2023 in the city’s famous Karaköy district which is also home to Galataport, the city’s new waterfront cruise port development. The port sits on a mile of coastline on the Bosphorus strait which separates Europe and the Middle East.

The new $1.7 billion cruise port development, which features arts & culture, retail and dining, anticipates seeing 25 million visitors, including seven million tourists and 1.5 million cruise passengers and crew per year after it opens.

The Peninsula Istanbul

Located within walking distance to many of Istanbul’s most popular historic landmarks, such as Galata Tower, Galata Bridge and the famous Sultanahmet District, the Peninsula Istanbul features a swimming pool, landscaped gardens, water views from most of the 177 guest rooms, and even a number of retail shops. With cruising set to become a bigger part of the region’s tourism.

One of the main goals of the new cruise development and subsequent restaurants, shops and hotels was to bring local culture, art and cuisine to the forefront. Along with being a fully functional cruise port, Galataport will also serve as a lifestyle destination with arts and culture, gastronomy and shopping, as well as visitor and resident attractions and amenities, including a Renzo Piano-designed new museum building of Istanbul Modern, the first contemporary and modern arts museum of Turkey founded in 2004.