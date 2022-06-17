Queensland Couple Sails On Two Year Coral Princess Cruise

Queensland Couple Jessica and Marty Ansen embarked on a two-year back-to-back cruise on Princess Cruises’ Coral Princess, the first cruise ship that began its cruise season following the restart of the Australian cruise industry.

“Cruising offers the ultimate holiday experience. You go onboard, you only unpack once, and you have all this amazing entertainment, exceptional food, great company and you can see the world. And, the crew deliver incredible service – that’s why we cruise,” said the Ansens.

The Ansens have sailed on 31 cruises with 1,173 days at sea with Princess. The couple will keep their life at sea and sail two years of back-to-back cruises, including two round-world cruises in 2023 and 2024.

Highlights of Coral Princess’ Winter program include:

Six short getaway cruises from Brisbane and Sydney – perfect ‘seacations’ for those with busy schedules needing a short break.

Five 7-day Queensland roundtrip cruises from Brisbane, sailing to Cairns, Port Douglas, and Airlie Beach (for the Whitsundays).

A new 7-day New South Wales Coast roundtrip from Brisbane, with a maiden call to Eden (Sapphire Coast), Sydney, and Newcastle.

A new 12-day Queensland and New South Wales voyage, sailing roundtrip from Brisbane.

A new 12-day Queensland and the Conflict Islands voyage (roundtrip from Sydney or Brisbane) crossing the Coral Sea to visit the stunning and remote Conflict Islands in Papua New Guinea.

Princess Cruises Senior Vice President Asia Pacific, UK, and Europe, Stuart Allison, said he was delighted to welcome the Ansens aboard Coral Princess to cruise again.

More About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is an international cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying millions of guests each year to 330 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises.

