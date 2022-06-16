Costa Toscana Christening Ceremony

On June 16th, 2022, Costa Cruises celebrated the Christening ceremony of Costa Toscana, the newest Italian ship in the Costa Cruises fleet in the port of Barcelona.

“It is a great thrill to celebrate the christening of our Costa Toscana in Barcelona, a city to which we are particularly attached and where we have been at home since the beginning of our history. For this occasion, we have organized an event to celebrate the start of a summer that marks the serene resumption of travel and vacations,” said Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Cruises.

The ship’s Godmother is Chanel, a singer, actress, and dancer who represented Spain in the last edition of the Eurovision Song Contest. Chanel joined ship’s Captain Pietro Sinisi for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The event was hosted by Carlos Sobera and Flora Gonzales, two Spanish television stars. During the ceremony, a bottle was shattered on the ship’s prow as a tradition for good luck. The ceremony was closed with a performance by Italian artist Andrea Casta, a violinist who has performed worldwide with his electric violinist and bow. To top off the night, Meduza, an Italian trio of house music producers, hosted an exclusive set on board.

Spanish chef Angel Leon, known as the “chef of sea,” signed the gala dinner. Costa Cruises and Chef Angel Leon are joining to support an innovative seafood project addressing sustainability. Through the Costa Cruises Foundation, both parties support the project and the development of the marine grain.

