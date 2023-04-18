Why Your Alaskan Cruise Should Begin At The Four Seasons Hotel Seattle

The Four Seasons Hotel Seattle is located in the heart of downtown Seattle, making it the perfect location for exploring the city before heading out on a cruise to Alaska.

There are several reasons why someone might choose to stay at the hotel before embarking on an Alaskan cruise. Keep reading to learn more.

Location: The Four Seasons Hotel Seattle is located in the heart of downtown Seattle, making it a perfect location for exploring the city before setting off on a cruise. Guests can visit popular must-see locations such as Pike Place Market, the Space Needle, and the Museum of Pop Culture.

Personalized Service: The hotel offers top-notch service, ensuring all guests have an unforgettable experience. Hotel staff can assist with arranging transportation to the hotel or local attractions and provide the best spots to dine and explore during your stay. The staff is attentive and will go above and beyond to ensure that guests have a memorable and wonderful experience.

Dining Experience: The hotel offers two excellent dining options; Goldfinch Tavern serves contemporary Pacific Northwest cuisine, and the outdoor Terrace Lounge features stunning views of Elliott Bay.

Amenities: In between exploring the city of Seattle, be sure to take advantage of the hotel’s award winning spa, 24-hour fitness center, and infinity pool. Guests can utilize these features before or after their cruise vacation and see what makes the Four Seasons Hotel Seattle the top hotel in the state.

Whether planning to visit Seattle pre or post cruise, you will not regret spending a few days in the city to see all that it has to offer!