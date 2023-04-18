Cunard’s Queen Anne Reaches A Construction Milestone

Cunard’s Queen Anne reached a construction milestone on Friday, April 14, 2023! The ship had her ‘funnel lift,’ an important shipbuilding moment that marks the installation of one of the ship’s most recognizable features, making her one step closer to her maiden voyage in May 2024!

“Cunard’s signature red and black funnel is a part of our heritage, and we are thrilled to see it installed on our newest ship,” said Matt Gleaves, VP of Commercial, Cunard, North America. “The funnel lift is a significant milestone in the building process, and we are now one step closer to welcoming Queen Anne into service.”

MORE ABOUT QUEEN ANNE

Queen Anne will be the 249th ship to sail under the Cunard flag.

The brand’s red and black colors will be adorned on Queen Anne.

The Fincantieri shipyard’s owner Robert Napier designed Queen Anne and some of the brand’s earliest ships.

The design concepts for Queen Anne have been founded on heritage, craftsmanship, style, storytelling, and innovation.

The ship will also offer guests a range of uniquely Cunard experiences, including five-star dining options with White Star Service, luxurious spa facilities, and new entertainment venues.

Queen Anne will take guests to some new destinations during her maiden season.

Will you be sailing with Cunard aboard Queen Anne? Let us know in the comments!