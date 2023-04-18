Jeff Corwin To Host Alaska Nature & Adventure Voyage With Princess Cruises

Renowned Wildlife Biologist and Emmy-Award Winning TV Personality Jeff Corwin will host an Alaska Nature & Adventure Voyage with Princess Cruises! Guests who want to explore nature up close are invited to cruise with Corwin to Alaska to hear his inspiring stories and join in on his passion for wildlife!

MORE ABOUT THE VOYAGE

Jeff Corwin’s Nature & Adventure Voyage is on September 6, 2023, to September 13, 2023, sailing northbound on Princess’ “Voyage of the Glaciers” itinerary.

Guests will depart from Vancouver, B.C., to Anchorage aboard Sapphire Princess.

Cruise fares and itinerary information are available for as low as $448 per person.

Corwin will serve as an onboard guide and host for this cruise to Alaska.

Guests will have the opportunity to interact with Corwin through special events and activities, such as keynote presentations in the Princess Theater, meet-and-greet photo opportunities, exclusive shore excursions hosted by Corwin in Skagway, Juneau, and Ketchikan, and unique dining experiences hosted by Corwin, featuring the cruise line’s expanded Wild for Alaska Seafood menu.

“My most favorite place to explore is Alaska because it’s unmatched when it comes to adventure, animals and incredible exploration,” said Princess Cruises Nature & Adventure Ambassador Jeff Corwin. “I’m beyond excited to be hosting this special cruise so I can personally share my experiences, offer insights on watching out for bald eagles, whales and bears, and meet adventure seekers like me who love new discoveries and also share in my dedication for conservation so Alaska can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

MORE ABOUT JEFF CORWIN

Corwin is a wildlife biologist, conservationist, and animal enthusiast.

He was recently named Princess Cruises’ Nature & Adventure Ambassador.

He has a television series called Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin on ABC.

He has received multiple Emmy and top-broadcast industry awards.

His Jeff Corwin’s Alaska video series can be viewed on Princess You Tube Channel

