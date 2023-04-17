Princess Cruises Announces The Arrival Of Sun Princess

Princess Cruises has announced that its latest and largest ship, Sun Princess, will debut in the U.S. next October. Launching in February 2024, Sun Princess will have a season of Mediterranean and European cruises before making her way to the U.S. and, eventually, Port Everglades, which will serve as her homeport during the winter. The new Sphere class ship will offer trips from Fort Lauderdale to some of the most popular Caribbean destinations with seven and 14-day itineraries.

“We are thrilled about the expansion of the Princess fleet and know that homeporting Sun Princess in Ft. Lauderdale offers a convenient option for guests to explore the most elevated experience ever from the Love Boat,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “The warmth, pristine beauty, and crystal-clear waters found throughout the Caribbean form an idyllic backdrop for our iconic new ship and create the perfect setting for Princess guests to enjoy the stunning views and playful adventure that are magnified on this beautiful, iconic new ship.”

Highlights of the Sun Princess Caribbean Season

According to Princess Cruises, Sun Princess will have a perfect balance of exploring the Caribbean islands and having tranquil sea days. In addition, the ship will have “captivating entertainment in state-of-the-art venues, spacious relaxation areas offering stunning views, and the line’s largest-ever casino.” Some of the itineraries available to purchase from April 19, 2023, include:

5-day Caribbean Getaway kicks off the Caribbean season with visits to Amber Cove and Grand Turk.

7-day Eastern Caribbean with St. Thomas, including a late night in San Juan and a visit to our private island resort Princess Cays

7-day Eastern Caribbean with Bahamas visiting Amber Cove, Grand Turk, and a visit to our private island resort Princess Cays

7-day Western Caribbean with Mexico, including stops in Cozumel, Belize City, and Roatan

Combine the 7-day Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean for the ultimate 14-day Caribbean East/West Adventurer

More About Sun Princess

The 4300-guest ship is currently under construction at Italy’s Fincantieri shipyard and will have luxurious staterooms and various suites. Sun Princess will also have more balconies than any of the cruise line’s other ships.

Guests can relax in the Dome, an entertainment room inspired by the terraces of Santorini, or dine in the three-story Horizons Dining Room. They will also have access to the exclusive Princess Medallion, allowing guests access to various amenities, such as faster boarding and personalizing their experiences.

Sales for the inaugural 2024 Mediterranean and Europe trips are currently live, with the Caribbean voyages starting on April 19, 2023.

By Niko Balkaran