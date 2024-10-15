October 15, 2024 Porthole Cruise and Travel
Visit Europe WITHOUT LEAVING North America | Québec City Tour
Join Bill Panoff as he explores Quebec City’s breathtaking views and rich culture! From the historic architecture to the stunning landscapes, this captivating destination is the center of French culture and traditions in North America. Experience the vibrant atmosphere, indulge in local cuisine, and immerse yourself in the unique charm that makes Quebec City a must-visit location. Click below to learn more!