Holland America Line Expands 2026 Canada and New England Season

Holland America Line is expanding its 2026 Canada and New England season with more cruises, additional ports, and overnight stays. A new option is the 28-day Legendary Voyage, “Canada, New England and Iceland,” which allows for in-depth exploration of these regions from Boston.

ABOUT THE ITINERARIES

NEW: A 28-day “Canada, New England and Iceland” Legendary Voyage departing June 20 on Volendam. This roundtrip journey from Boston includes seven ports in Iceland, with an overnight stay in Reykjavik, as well as visits to Maine and Canada’s provinces of Québec, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador, including overnight calls in St. John’s and Halifax.

Zuiderdam: A series of seven-day itineraries between Boston and Québec City, or roundtrip from Boston, with select late-night departures from ports like Québec City, Portland, Maine, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

Volendam: Offers roundtrip and one-way seven-day itineraries between Boston and Montreal, featuring four sailing routes. Additionally, 10- and 11-day itineraries explore ports such as Halifax, Sydney, Corner Brook, St. John’s, St. Pierre, Saguenay, and Bar Harbor, with varying combinations of stops.

Repositioning Cruises: In May and September, Volendam will offer 13- and 14-day repositioning cruises along the Atlantic Coast between Montreal and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, or New York. Zuiderdam will sail 14-day repositioning cruises from Québec to Miami in April and October.

“Our Canada and New England cruises are filled with culturally rich destinations, storybook settings, the beauty of the St. Lawrence and vibrant fall foliage later in the season,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “We’re also excited to offer guests the chance to add Iceland to their exploration of Canada and New England — the timeframe is perfect for those sailing on Volendam to take in the spectacular late sunsets and white nights, including during an overnight call in Reykjavik.”

Immersive Regional Experiences

Guests on Holland America Line’s 2026 Canada and New England cruises can enhance their travels with a variety of enriching experiences onboard and ashore.

Destination Dining: Onboard menus feature authentic flavors from Canada and New England, offering local specialties such as Maine lobster, New England berries, Prince Edward Island mussels, North Atlantic cod, and poutine. Immersive shore excursions, including lobster boils and culinary walks, provide further opportunities to savor regional delicacies.

Breton Thunder Performance: Guests can enjoy “Breton Thunder,” an exclusive show for Canada and New England sailings, showcasing Nova Scotia’s music and European roots.

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, guests booking 2026 Canada and New England cruises with the “Have It All” premium package will receive standard amenities—including shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package, and Surf Wi-Fi—along with complimentary prepaid Crew Appreciation, upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package, and Premium Wi-Fi.

Prices for 2026 Canada and New England sailings start at $994 per person, including taxes and fees. For more details, head to the Holland America Line website!