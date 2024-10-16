Oceania Cruises Reveals 2026 Collection of Voyages

Oceania Cruises has announced its 2026 Collection of Voyages, featuring over 100 itineraries, including 35 Grand Voyages. These sailings span Alaska, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and more and will be available for booking on October 23, 2024! The collection allows travelers to explore popular and lesser-known destinations, including Alaska, the Mediterranean, and Northern Europe.

“Oceania Cruises is about discovering the magic of small-ship cruising, where the onboard experiences are just as exceptional as the destinations visited,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “On board our intimate ships, guests can tailor their experience exactly as they wish, whether that be indulging in a gourmet meal created by our esteemed onboard culinary team or setting out on a shore excursion – the choice is entirely theirs. The convenience of small-ship cruising allows our guests to unpack only once and seamlessly explore iconic cities and hidden treasures; with no lines, they’re able to step ashore quickly, and they are always warmly greeted back aboard with a heartfelt welcome from our onboard team.”

2026 Collection Highlights

Riviera™ returns to Alaska in 2026 with 14 itineraries showcasing local culture, glaciers, and wilderness.

Travelers can explore the Mediterranean on Allura™, Insignia™, and Nautica™ with over 50 itineraries from seven to 14 days.

Vista™, Marina™, and Insignia will navigate the Baltics, Scandinavia, British Isles, Iceland, and Greenland on more than two dozen seven- to 18-day itineraries.

A standout is Marina’s Solar Eclipse Cruise from Copenhagen to Reykjavik on July 30, placing passengers in the path of totality for the 2026 Solar Eclipse. Onboard activities include an eclipse viewing party, cocktails, cooking demonstrations, and expert astronomer Dennis Mammana narrating the event.

Explore the World Aboard Intimate Small Ships

Oceania Cruises offers trips to destinations like Vancouver, Papeete, Istanbul, and Barcelona, with seven to 67 days of sailings. Their small ships spend 30 to 50 percent more time in port, including overnight stays, allowing guests to dive deeper into each location with hundreds of tailored excursions.

Itineraries feature famous cities such as London, Copenhagen, and Reykjavik and islands like Ibiza and Santorini. Ports include Trapani, Tórshavn, Arrecife, Mandal, Liepaja, and Lysekil.

Alaska

Season: May – September

Explore Alaska aboard the 1,250-guest Riviera, experiencing glaciers, wilderness, and local culture with gourmet dining. The 2026 Collection features 14 itineraries, including Juneau, Ketchikan, and Sitka, alongside boutique ports like Klawock and Wrangell.

Mediterranean

Season: April – December

Cruise the Mediterranean to visit iconic sites such as Santorini, Ephesus, and Capri. Sail on Allura, Insignia, and Nautica has over 50 itineraries from seven to 14 days, including stops in Barcelona, Rome, Athens, and Istanbul.

Baltic, Scandinavia, and Northern Europe

Season: May – September

Discover the Baltic and Northern Europe, highlighting landscapes and cities like Stockholm, Berlin, and Reykjavik. Choose from over 25 itineraries aboard Vista, Marina, and Insignia, ranging from seven to 18 days.

Canada & New England

Season: September – October

Explore the beauty of Canada and New England with itineraries focusing on Portland, Halifax, and Quebec City. Choose from four 11-day itineraries aboard Vista, featuring stops in Montreal, Sydney, Boston, and lesser-known ports.

Transoceanic

Season: October – November

Experience luxurious sea days and remote destinations on transoceanic journeys to places like Bora Bora and the Canary Islands. Oceania Cruises offers four itineraries ranging from 14 to 15 days, including stops at Kailua-Kona, Arrecife, and Nuku Hiva.