Celebrate This Victory in 2025

No matter who takes the oath of office in Washington DC next year, America has something to celebrate: the 2025 launch of Victory Cruise Lines!

From April through October 2025, the intimate 190-passenger/86-crew Victory I and Victory II offer a staggering 33 voyages that allow guests to experience all five of the nation’s Great Lakes in a single 9- or 10-night sailing. This is an all-inclusive experience, one that includes a one-night pre-cruise premium hotel stay (the only Great Lakes cruise line to do that), fine dining at multiple onboard restaurants, unlimited beverages, Wi-Fi, entertainment, expert guides, a complimentary shore excursion in each port, and more.

Last week, porthole.com joined Victory Cruise Lines’ Chairman and Founder John Waggoner, the previous owner of American Queen Voyages which operated Victory I and Victory II when they sailed as Ocean Voyager and Ocean Navigator, respectively. He and his wife Claudette welcomed media and special guests to a lavish event at New York City’s Chef’s Dinner Table for a sneak peek into what we may expect from Victory Cruise Lines. And we learned there’s a whole lot to celebrate!

Celebrate the Victories: Purpose-built for cruising the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence Seaway, and the Canadian Maritimes, the newly-renovated Victory I and Victory II easily navigate the canals, locks, and tranquil bays of the Great Lakes while offering a casually elegant onboard ambience and classically adorned oceanview accommodations (some with veranda) laden with amenities. Open bars and lounges, a full-service salon and spa, 24-hour fitness center, and inviting décor create a warm and cozy atmosphere conducive to relaxation and social interaction.

Celebrate the Dining: Think tantalizing dishes like roasted lamb or fresh Atlantic lobster sourced from the local waters of the Great Lakes accompanied by fresh produce from the region’s farms. Victory Cruise Lines serves up culinary creativity, whether you opt for lighter, healthy dining or rich, decadent fare. And, amazingly for such intimate ships, guests may feast at any of three sumptuous dining venues: The main Coastal Dining Room which serves full breakfast, lunch, and dinner; the intimate Tavern; or the reservations-required Tuscan Stone Grill, an exciting dinner concept where guests’ favorite ingredients are sizzled to perfection atop slabs of pure volcanic rock. And, of course, with Victory Cruise Lines’ open-bar policy, wine, beer, and cocktails are on the house 24/7, as are other treats like soft-serve ice cream and specialty coffees.

Celebrate the Destination: The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Detroit? The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland? Perhaps the majesty of Niagara Falls or the paradise of car-free Mackinac Island. With Victory Cruise Lines’ Great Lakes itineraries, you need not choose because you can do it all! The most popular sailings, the 10-night cruise/hotel option from Chicago to Toronto or reverse, visit Chicago (the only ship to dock at the city’s Navy Pier), Escabana, Mackinac Island, Sault Ste. Marie, Detroit, Cleveland, Niagara Falls, Ontario, and Toronto while navigating all five of The Great Lakes.

Celebrate the History: The Great Lakes region is filled with fascinating history, from its geologic origins to its plant, sea, and animal life and its industry. To inform, entertain, and educate its guests, Victory Cruise Lines has partnered with the National Museum of the Great Lakes to develop a “LakeLorian” program that features a knowledgeable and passionate expert aboard each sailing to lead lectures, host discussions, and answer questions throughout the journey.

For the Waggoners, the creation of Victory Cruise Lines is a family affair. The purchase of Victory I and Victory II marks the return of two beloved vessels to their watch and, in fact, the godmother of Victory I will be their daughter, Emily Coleman. They’re joined in the endeavor by many of the executives who played a starring role in their previous venture which began with the purchase of the iconic American Queen and expanded to a fleet of ships.

Will John acquire additional ships for Victory Cruises? “I’m not saying yes, I’m not saying no,” he insists.

These days, it seems, everyone sounds like a politician.

For additional information, visit victorycruiselines.com or consult your travel advisor.