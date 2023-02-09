Virgin Voyages Partners With Jennifer Lopez For “Limitless Voyages”

Entrepreneur and founder of the Virgin Group, Richard Branson, and celebrity icon, Jennifer Lopez are partnering to create a memorable experience at sea, highlighting women and entrepreneurship. Since last year, Lopez has served as the cruise line’s Chief Entertainment and Lifestyle Officer, and in this new project, her passion and optimism take center stage. Working closely with Lopez, Virgin has announced their exclusive and special edition “Limitless Voyage,” which will take place on the Dominican Daze sailing aboard the Scarlet Lady from April 14-19, 2023.

Grammy-nominated pop star Jennifer Lopez has worked closely with Virgin Voyages in the past. She’s given away 1,000 trips to her fans and made JLo Beauty available in the on-board retail shops for passengers to purchase. Not long ago, Lopez gave Virgin Voyages’ passengers an exclusive first look at her new film, “Shotgun Wedding,” which was available to the public on January 27 via Amazon Prime.

Expanding this partnership, Virgin Voyages has announced details on an exclusive sailing with Jennifer Lopez’s Limitless Labs, an organization that provides women with opportunities to excel in their lives with access to higher education, opportunity, and capital. The exclusive trip will highlight the seven C’s— community, courage, character, confidence, care, clarity, and connection— and provide guests with opportunities to advance their personal and professional growth. As a business-savvy entrepreneur, Jennifer Lopez highlights the importance of emotional and physical health. Lopez has adopted a holistic approach that she hopes will enhance sailors’ mental and physical well-being.

“My mission has always been to entertain, empower and inspire my fans to live their lives without putting limits on what they believe they can achieve,” said Jennifer Lopez. “Richard and I share this passion for partnerships and experiences that bring people joy and lift you up, which is why I am so excited to work with Virgin Voyages to bring the Limitless Voyage to the seven seas.”

What can guests expect from the Limitless Voyage?

This partnership between Limitless Labs and Virgin Voyages will allow passengers to rejuvenate during their vacation, while also attending events that balance the importance of relaxation, enjoyment, and networking. Departing from Miami on April 14, 2023, passengers will have the opportunity to attend carefully curated programming by Lopez and her Limitless Labs. The itinerary featured panel discussions led by successful women entrepreneurs, networking opportunities, and mind & body wellness experiences that aims to rejuvenate passengers.

“It’s exciting and inspiring to see the impact Jennifer’s having through all she does, not just in the entertainment industry, but also through her business ventures and her support of women’s entrepreneurship with Limitless Labs,” said Sir Richard Branson. “She brings so much passion to all of her projects, and so it was the perfect opportunity to take that energy and spirit and together create a voyage unlike any other.”

Although all sailors on the cruise will get to experience some of the programs, Virgin Voyages is also offering guests a “Limitless Experience Package,” giving guests the opportunity to experience everything this unique itinerary has to offer. In collaboration with women entrepreneurs, the Limitless Experience Package gives guests access to exclusive onboard events and programming.

Jennifer Lopes and Virgin Voyages will also donate 50 cabins to Latina entrepreneurs through the non-profit, Grameen America. Virgin Voyages will have more details about this on their website soon.

Because living limitless includes taking care of mind, body, and soul, passengers will be invited to participate in meditation classes held on The Perch; fitness classes like spinning and bungee; a 90s-themed dance class featuring hit Jennifer Lopez songs; mud room experiences in the spa’s thermal suite; and unmatched culinary experienced from a Michelin-star chef collective. There will be small surprises throughout the trip along with Virgin Voyages’ signature luxury amenities, all included in the voyage fare, like access to more than 20 eateries, Wi-Fi, fitness classes, drinks, and essential drinks and gratuities.

Virgin Voyages was recently named one of the best cruise lines in the world in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards. The cruise line will also debut two new vessels this year, Resilient Lady and Brilliant Lady. Virgin Voyages will also introduce 33 new ports of call and 10 new global itineraries.