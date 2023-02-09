Yorktown, Virginia To Be Featured On Princess Cruises 2024 Schedule

Today, Princess Cruises has shared more information about the brand’s summer 2024 itinerary! For the first time, Princess Cruises will call at Yorktown, Virginia, and Virginia’s Historic Triangle, allowing guests to experience Colonial Williamsburg, Jamestown, and the rest of the town.

“Princess is already well known for our unique itineraries that appeal to our guests who gravitate toward interesting historical and cultural opportunities and Yorktown is perfectly in tune with that philosophy, offering not only a glimpse at the Revolutionary War but also dining, shopping and activity options with wide-ranging appeal. It’s a win-win for everyone,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

PRINCESS CRUISES 2024 ITINERARIES IN YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA

The brand is offering five-day-long calls. Three are available on Island Princess and two on Emerald Princess. Additional details will be announced soon, including specific sailing dates, itineraries, and shore excursions.

Princess Cruises is excited to be the first major cruise line to call on Yorktown and help build area tourism. The company plans to work with local tour operators to showcase the history of Yorktown and, at the same time, benefit residents.

HISTORY OF YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA

Yorktown offers 300 years of history, from revolutionary battlefields to 18th Century homes.

Watermen’s Museum offers hands-on programs and exhibits for all ages.

Entertainment, including Fifes and Drums performances, abounds, and visitors can stroll along the scenic riverwalk with charming restaurants and shops that offer a view of the York River.

WHAT GUESTS CAN EXPECT

Guests can visit Colonial Williamsburg and discover why this was the capital of Virginia and the largest, most prosperous American colony.

Explore dozens of original buildings, homes, and shops reconstructed on 301 acres.

Visit Jamestown to learn the history behind the original site of the first permanent English settlement in North America and the story of the role of the three cultures – European, North American, and African.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this incredible opportunity to add this truly unforgettable destination experience to our already impressive array of itineraries,” said Padgett. “As a native Virginian myself, I can attest that an itinerary that offers the chance to visit Colonial Williamsburg, Jamestown and Yorktown promises to be a most welcome addition for our guests, providing them memorable vacation experiences that they can’t find anywhere else.”