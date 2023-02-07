Princess Cruises has just announced new Alaskan voyages for the 2024 cruise season. Multiple ships in the cruise line fleet are headed to the Great Land this summer, and all cruises and cruise tours are now available for booking.

When cruising in Alaska, many travelers book with Princess Cruises due to their unmatched stops to view wildlife in their natural habitat, unbelievable glaciers, and the tallest mountain in North America, Denali. The cruise line also takes travelers to Glacier Bay National Park, something the competition does not often do. On Princess’ MedallionClass cruise ships, guests have many itineraries to choose from, along with world-class customizable services while aboard. For guests looking to book a trip to Alaska, there are options for people with a range of budgets, ages, and desired destinations throughout the Great Land.

This upcoming 2024 cruising season marks 55 years of sailing in Alaska for Princess Cruises. Seven ships in the fleet will depart from four homeports, including Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., and Anchorage (Whittier), and San Francisco. Guests can also choose the “Voyage of the Glaciers” package, where guests can experience Alaska through carefully curated land tours and lodging at exclusive Princess Wilderness Lodges.

“As the leading cruise line in Alaska, we deliver unforgettable vacations and we’re also the most recommended line by travel advisors to their trusted clients,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “We’re celebrating our 55th anniversary in 2024 cruising to this must-see destination, so whether it’s your first or fifth time visiting Alaska, we are ready to help guests make inspiring memories to last a lifetime.”

2024 Alaskan Cruises

The cruise line’s 2024 season in Alaska includes 158 departures with 14 different itineraries in 17 destinations, featuring five glacier viewing experiences on seven separate vessels. The ships will visit Glacier Bay National Park 86 times, which includes most of the “Voyage of the Glaciers” itineraries between Anchorage (Whittier) and Vancouver, B.C. A few Inside Passage itineraries from Seattle, San Francisco, and Vancouver, B.C., will also get to visit the national park.

Three ships from Princess’ fleet will sail the “Voyage of the Glaciers” itinerary: Royal Princess, Sapphire Princess (Saturday departures only), and Grand Princess (Wednesday departures only). The itineraries include two separate glacier-viewing experiences, and northbound itineraries include the “More Ashore” experience with a late-night stay in Juneau.

Two ships from the fleet will sail the 7-day “Inside Passage” cruises: Discovery Princess (the company’s newest vessel) and Majestic Princess. Departing from Seattle on Saturdays and Sundays, the new itineraries also feature the “More Ashore” experience, including late-night stays in Juneau.

Departing from San Francisco, Crown Princess will sail the 11-day “Inside Passage” itinerary, including the rare opportunity of sailing under the Golden Gate Bridge.

Sailing from Vancouver, Ruby Princess will sail the 7-day “Inside Passage” itinerary, including Glacier Bay National Park.

2024 Alaskan Cruisetours

For guests looking to extend their stay in Alaska, Princess Cruises offers a wide array of cruisetours, blends the 7-day “Voyage of the Glaciers” cruise, and an additional 3-10 nights on land. While staying on land, guests will stay at Princess Cruises’ exclusive Princess Wilderness Lodges. Every cruisetour includes a visit to both Glacier Bay National Park and Denali National Park. Cruisetours also offers guests a “Direct-to-Wilderness” rail service, which departs from the ship in Whittier and heads to the Denali area for a once-in-a-lifetime wildlife experience.

Princess Cruises has also brought back the 17-night Ultimate Princess Connoisseur cruisetour that includes 2-night stays at 5 Princess Wilderness Lodges, located close to popular national parks, including Kenai Fjords, Wrangell St. Elias, and Denali National Park.

Onboard and Offshore Experiences

Princess Cruises’ “North to Alaska” enrichment program fuses personalities from the region, local culture, and Alaskan cuisine to give guests the full Alaskan experience while visiting the Great Land. Some of these experiences include:

“Wild for Alaska Seafood”: A seafood partnership with three local fisheries that highlights the company’s commitment to environmentally friendly and sustainable practices. Passengers can choose from 30 Alaska seafood dishes in each main dining room each evening. These dishes include a variety of cod, salmon, halibut, Dungeness crab wild spot prawns, and razor clam dishes.

Puppies in the Piazza (Skagway): An intimate and popular experience with sled dog puppies

Exclusive Treehouse: Guests staying at the Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge can utilize the popular treehouse on the property for an unmatched view of Denali National Park. The tree house was also featured on Treehouse Masters.

RELATED: PRINCESS CRUISES’ SUN PRINCESS FEATURES BRAND’S NEWEST INNOVATIVE EXPERIENCE

A few on-shore excursions include glacier experiences, a musher’s camp, a dog-sledding experience, whale watching, a remote wildlife and brown bear search, and a unique fishing experience that gives guests a chance to “Cook My Catch.” There is also an Onboard Jr. Ranger Program for kids run by Glacier Bay Park Rangers and Naturalists that give insight into the scenery of the Great Land.