Holland America Line Brings Celebrity Chef ‘Culinary Cruises’ to 2023

Holland America has announced the extension of the brand’s 2022 initiative, “Culinary Cruise,” the onboard live cooking demonstrations led by celebrity chefs. On select voyages, guests will learn kitchen secrets and recipes to recreate at home.

“Our Culinary Cruises have proven to be popular with our guests who appreciate having access to these amazing chefs, and we’re excited to have our Culinary Council members back on board in 2023,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage, and guest services, Holland America Line. “We strive to cultivate unique experiences for our guests, and to learn from a renowned chocolatier or the world’s foremost sushi master is something we hope they will always remember.”

MORE ABOUT “CULINARY CRUISE”

Each “ Culinary Cruise ” will feature live cooking demonstrations by the chefs.

Guests can learn more about the chefs at a coffee chat and dine at an intimate reservation-only dinner at Pinnacle Grill, Rudi’s Sel de Mer, or Nami Sushi, depending on the chef.

Culinary Council chef signature dishes also will be highlighted on various restaurant menus during the cruises.

All events are complimentary, excluding the specialty dinner. Each chef will be aboard their designated “ Culinary Cruise ” for four to 14 days.

Holland America Line’s Culinary Council is a group of elite chefs who bring a global influence to the dining experience across the fleet. The celebrity chefs will have featured recipes in various onboard venues, and one evening in the Dining Room on every cruise has a special menu offering a collection of dishes from the Culinary Council members.

2023 CULINARY CRUISES

Ethan Stowell:

Koningsdam, 35-day Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas , Feb. 18 – March 25, 2023, roundtrip from San Diego, California.

Chef Stowell brings the flavors of the Pacific Northwest, using fresh, sustainably sourced Alaska seafood

Chef Stowell is the founder and CEO of ESR with a roster of highly acclaimed restaurants.

He was named one of the Best New Chefs in America by Food & Wine magazine and one of the Best New Chef All-Stars.

David Burke

Eurodam, 20-day Panama Canal , April 9-29, 2023, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Seattle, Washington.

Chef Burke adds contemporary flavors and signature recipes to Pinnacle Grill.

He recently opened five new restaurants, including Orchard Park by David Burke.

Burke’s #FeedtheHeroes program cooked and delivered 100,000 meals to frontline workers and charities during the pandemic.

He has been featured on “Iron Chef America” and “Top Chef Masters.”

Jacques Torres

Zaandam, 11-day The Atlantic Coast , April 18-29, 2023, from Fort Lauderdale to Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Chef Torres will host Holland America Line’s famous Chocolate Surprise parade following dinner for all guests on one night of the cruise.

Torres is a French-trained master chef and artisan chocolatier.

He opened a chocolate factory and retail stores throughout New York.

Chef Torres is a James Beard Award winner, co-host, and head judge on the Netflix culinary show “Nailed It.”

Andy Matsuda

Nieuw Amsterdam, 14-day Great Alaskan Explorer , May 7-21, 2023, roundtrip from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Chef Matsuda leads the sushi offerings at Nami Sushi, Tamarind, and Lido Market.

He teaches chefs and professionals about sushi and Japanese cuisine at Matsuda’s Sushi Chef Institute in Los Angeles, California.

Rudi Sodamin

Nieuw Statendam, 14-Day Northern Isles , June 18 — July 2, 2023, roundtrip from Copenhagen, Denmark.

Rudi oversees all aspects of Holland America Line’s shipboard Dining.

His latest culinary masterpiece is an art table book called “Food Faces” that features more than 150 images of edible creations.

Head to Holland America Line’s website for more information on the available itineraries.