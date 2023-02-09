MSC CRUISES REVEALS SUMMER 2023 TOP CRUISE DESTINATIONS TO EXPLORE

It is time to bring out your travel bucket list! MSC Cruises has revealed its Summer 2023 itinerary, which includes an expansive list of 140 destinations! Guests looking to sail with MSC Cruises this summer can expect visits to off-the-beaten-path locations with a wide range of activities to explore.

SUMMER 2023 TRIP HIGHLIGHTS Copenhagen, Denmark: Explore Copenhagen, Denmark, on MSC Cruises’ newest ship, MSC Euribia!

Launching June this year, guests will explore the historic city of Denmark and experience the long list of shore excursions available, such as a visit to Dragør, known for its picturesque alleyways, cobbled streets, and traditional brightly painted Danish houses.

Besides visiting Copenhagen, MSC Euribia’s seven-night Northern Europe itineraries offer guests a chance to discover Kiel, Germany, Hellesylt, Alesund, and Flaam in Norway.

Svalbard, Norway:

Visit Svalbard, Norway on MSC Preziosa!

Guests on this ship will explore the Arctic Circle.

MSC Cruises’ PROTECTOURS sustainable tour program offers a unique experience to discover fjords via a hybrid-electric catamaran, allowing guests to enjoy views of the spectacular Svalbard landscapes while keeping their eyes peeled for seals.

Guests can also take advantage of the many other adventurous excursions, such as discovering the Arctic on a hybrid-electric speedboat to visit a walrus colony or e-biking through a polar bear country – home to more than 3,000 polar bears.

Svaldbard is available on 14- or 15-night sailings from Hamburg, Germany.



Zakynthos, Greece:

Zakynthos is a brand-new destination for MSC Cruises.

Guests can soak up the island’s atmosphere of local traditions or explore its ancient culture.

Zakynthos is a brand-new destination for MSC Cruises.

Guests can soak up the island's atmosphere of local traditions or explore its ancient culture.

Zakynthos is included on all weekly seven-night summer itineraries for MSC Lirica beginning in May.

Guests will also have the opportunity to explore Istanbul, the largest city in Turkey, reaching across the Bosphorous, from Europe to Asia.

Travelers can expect visits to historic landmarks, vibrant culture, delicious cuisine and architecture.

Witness some of the world's most powerful empires, including Roman, Byzantine, and Ottoman.

Guests will also have the opportunity to explore Istanbul, the largest city in Turkey, reaching across the Bosphorous, from Europe to Asia.

Travelers can expect visits to historic landmarks, vibrant culture, delicious cuisine and architecture.

For added convenience, Fly, Stay & Cruise packages will be available for Istanbul through Turkish Airlines. Both cities are included as part of MSC Splendida's 9- and 10-night Eastern Mediterranean cruises.

MSC World Europa will offer sailings to the ever-popular Western Mediterranean this summer, sailing 7-night cruises to Genoa, Naples and Messina ( Italy), Valletta (Malta), Barcelona (Spain), and Marseille (France).

Guests will journey through ancient cultures, discovering Japanese art, history and traditions, and the country’s vibrant and modern present.

Some itineraries include a stop at the island of Kyushu, Kagoshima, an active volcano that faces Kinko Bay, and Fukoaka.

This summer, MSC Cruises is offering six sailings from Yokohama, Japan.

Guests will journey through ancient cultures, discovering Japanese art, history and traditions, and the country's vibrant and modern present.

Some itineraries include a stop at the island of Kyushu, Kagoshima, an active volcano that faces Kinko Bay, and Fukoaka.

Will you be sailing with MSC Cruises this summer? Let us know in the comments!