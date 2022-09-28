Viking Cruises Delivers New Expedition Ship Viking Polaris
New ship alert!
Today, the delivery ceremony for Viking Cruises’ second expedition ship, Viking Polaris, took place at Fincantieri’s VARD shipyard in Søviknes, Norway. Viking’s first expedition ship, Viking Octantis, was delivered by the same shipyard in December 2021.
On September 30, 2022, Viking Polaris will be named by her ceremonial godmother, Ann Bancroft, in Amsterdam. From Amsterdam, Viking Polaris will travel to South America, the Viking Octantis, and spend the Austral summer in Antarctica before traveling to the Great Lakes for voyages during the summer and spring seasons.
“Today is a proud day for the Viking family as we welcome the Viking Polaris to our fleet. These are phenomenal ships, and we are very pleased with the positive reception from guests during the first season of our new expeditions,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “The great explorer, Ann Bancroft, has honored us by serving as godmother to the Viking Polaris, and we look forward to welcoming her first guests on board later this week.”
Information about Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris
- Both ships host 378 guests in 189 staterooms
- Vessels are built for longer expeditions with more space and safety.
- More indoor and outdoor viewing areas to get as close as possible to the scenery.
Key Highlights:
- The Aula: A panoramic auditorium inspired by the University of Oslo’s ceremonial Hall. Fun fact, the Aula is the former venue for the Noble Peace Prize ceremony.
- Finse Terrace: Outdoor lounge area above sea level with access to the outdoor scenery. The terrace is named after the Finse Plateau in Norway.
- The Hangar: State-of-the-art ship marina providing ease of embarkation and disembarkation.
- The Bow: Forward viewing platform
- The Science Lab: In partnership with the University of Cambridge and Akvaplan_Niva, the science lab is designed to support a broad range of research activities. Guests can learn and participate in research with scientists.
- Expedition Central: Meet with the expedition team to discuss expedition activities and learn more about the destinations traveling while aboard.
- Dining Choices: Regional Cuisine and fine dining for all! An open bakery, grill, premium seafood, and a wide range of international flavors.
- The Nordic Spa: Experience the ultimate healthy Nordic traditions with an indoor heated pool sea opening to the outside.
- Explorers’ Lounge: Take in the scenery around you and get to know other travelers on board.
- The Living Room: On both ships, maximize views of the surroundings through floor-to-ceiling windows.
- Nordic Balcony: Sunroom converts into an al fresco viewing platform with a binocular or camera.