Viking Cruises Delivers New Expedition Ship Viking Polaris

Today, the delivery ceremony for Viking Cruises’ second expedition ship, Viking Polaris, took place at Fincantieri’s VARD shipyard in Søviknes, Norway. Viking’s first expedition ship, Viking Octantis, was delivered by the same shipyard in December 2021.

On September 30, 2022, Viking Polaris will be named by her ceremonial godmother, Ann Bancroft, in Amsterdam. From Amsterdam, Viking Polaris will travel to South America, the Viking Octantis, and spend the Austral summer in Antarctica before traveling to the Great Lakes for voyages during the summer and spring seasons.

“Today is a proud day for the Viking family as we welcome the Viking Polaris to our fleet. These are phenomenal ships, and we are very pleased with the positive reception from guests during the first season of our new expeditions,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “The great explorer, Ann Bancroft, has honored us by serving as godmother to the Viking Polaris, and we look forward to welcoming her first guests on board later this week.”

Information about Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris

Both ships host 378 guests in 189 staterooms

Vessels are built for longer expeditions with more space and safety.

More indoor and outdoor viewing areas to get as close as possible to the scenery.

Key Highlights: