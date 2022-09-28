As of September 26, 2022, Canadian pandemic border restrictions have been lifted and travelers visiting Canada and Alaska by cruise ship will no longer require vaccination and testing before traveling. As a result, Holland America Line is pleased to resume regular travel for cruising to Alaska and Canada.

“This is a win for the cruise industry and for our guests, as we are seeing growing interest for booking 2023 cruises to Alaska and Canada/New England,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “It’s a positive step that puts health protocols for our Canada and Alaska cruises more in line with most of our other global cruises. We thank Transport Canada for taking action that will continue to protect the health of travelers while also making it easier for them to book a cruise that allows us to support the local economy.”

Under the new procedures, travelers visiting Canada will no longer need vaccination or tests to enter Canada. For cruise protocols, individuals are asked to review set protocols before embarking on a trip at sea.

Holland America Line’s Plan

As Canada lifts border measures, Holland America has shared a new Health Protocols Tool on its website. Guests traveling aboard the cruise line can enter their booking number and submit testing and vaccination requirements before travel. All 2022 trips are available online, and the 2023 trips will be posted soon.

2023 Alaska and Canada Itineraries

Cruise travelers get excited! In 2023, six Holland America Line ships will sail to Alaska from April through September, from Seattle to Vancouver. Passengers can choose to go one way between Whittier, Alaska, and Vancouver. For individuals that want to travel into the Great Land, there will be 16 different tours combining a three, four, or seven-day cruise.

For more information on future cruise destinations, head to the Holland America Line website.

Do you plan to travel to Canada this season? Let us know in the comments!