MSC Cruises has shared new entertainment offerings available on board the upcoming MSC Seascape coming in November 2022! Along with six new productions, the ship will also feature a 20’s themed cabaret and more!

“MSC Seascape is an exciting new addition to our Seaside Class of ships with some of the most remarkable entertainment options that our guests have ever seen,” said Steve Leatham, MSC Global Head of Entertainment. “Inspired by New York City, which is home to world-famous Broadway shows and musical productions, MSC Seascape features spectacular new shows and full-scale productions that will dazzle all our guests. These new top notch entertainment options will take our onboard experience to the next level with superb performers, gorgeous stage design and excellent production quality.”

Guests aboard Seascape can expect six new shows designed for the ship’s Chora Theatre, Dueling Pianos, and much more.

Six New Productions Aboard The Seascape

Imaginocean: This ocean-themed production will showcase aerial and flying acts, aquatic animal puppetry, vocalists, and dancers.

Dreamscape: Let your mind wander into the fantasy world of circus performers, dancers, and singers. This interactive show will immerse the audience in the world of imagination.

In Concert: Love rock music? Join vocalists and dancers as they perform favorite hits in concert-style scenery aboard.

Premiere: Take a walk down cinematic history with the celebration of music genres. Singers and dancers will wear costumes to match the film and historical period.

Shall We Dance: Highlight dance styles from Latin to ballroom and contemporary.

Love Blooms: Bring nature on board to life with a blooming garden filled with vocalists, dancers, and circus artists.

In addition to the new shows offered each evening aboard the MSC Seascape, guests can look forward to interactive entertainment options for all ages. Get ready for Country Night, Star for a Night, and Hollywood Night. In addition to classic parties, guests can get excited for Sunshine Party, White Party, and Gala Night.

Le Cabaret Rouge:

Step into the new entertainment spot at sea, Le Cabaret Rouge! Bring the Roaring 20’s back to life with live performances with singers, dancers, aerialists, contortionists, and more.

Will you be sailing on the new MSC Seascape? Let us know in the comments!